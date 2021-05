With summer right around the corner, there isn’t a better time than now to discuss skin damage and skin cancer. May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, making it a great time before warm summer days to brush up on everything you need to know about skin cancer risks and what you can do to protect yourself when venturing outdoors over the next couple of months. From understanding what to look for, learning how to protect yourself, finding out your skin cancer risks, and getting the resources and help you need, this month serves as the perfect opportunity to educate ourselves and prevent future damage to your skin and your health.