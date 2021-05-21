newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Spanish Teen Builds Underground Cave After Fighting With Parents

wkms.org
 1 day ago

Some people say you should count to 10 after an argument to let off steam. But a teenager in Spain has an even better outlet. After Andres Canto got into a fight with his parents, he took a pickaxe out of the garden and started digging. Six years later, what started as just a hole in the ground is now a fully excavated cave, complete with a bedroom, Wi-Fi, a sound system. I suppose you can have your lazy man cave to sit around and watch TV if you actually dug the thing yourself. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

www.wkms.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man Cave#Teen#Spanish#Copyright Npr#Bedroom#Steam#Watch Tv#Fight#Sound System#Transcript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
Country
Spain
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
RelationshipsMarshall News Messenger

The Art of Parenting Spanish

Essentials for Parenting Toddlers and Preschoolers gives you ways to interact positively with your child. Learn how to handle common parenting challenges with positive parenting skills. Comments on this video are allowed in accordance with our comment policy:. This video can also be viewed at.
Minoritiesmsmagazine.com

Teen Activist Empowers Asian Girls to Fight for Change

The Future is Ms. is an ongoing series of news reports by young feminists. This series is made possible by a grant from SayItForward.org in support of teen journalists and the series editor, Katina Paron. “CALL IT WHAT IT IS,” the Instagram post says in big, bold letters. “CALL IT...
Trouble RelationshipPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

After Relationship Ends, TikToker Travels 6,000 Miles For Closure

Breakups are never easy. Some people burn pictures, others chuck their exes stuff out the window. TikToker Kassie Yeung went a few thousand miles farther. She traveled from LA to Seoul to remove a lock from the N Seoul Tower. This is a popular tourist attraction where lovers leave padlocks. Kassie went with a pair of wire cutters and removed the lock she and her ex had placed there. That's a 6,000-mile trip for closure. Here's hoping she met someone interesting on the plane back. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
SocietyPosted by
AFP

'We're not animals': The Mexican girls sold as brides

Eloina Feliciano begged her mother not to sell her into marriage aged 14 under an ancestral tradition in their indigenous community in southern Mexico, but her pleas were in vain. Due to the "growing precariousness" of these communities, he added, "the indigenous ancestral ritual of giving away maidens in return for a dowry from their first menstruation has been lost and girls are now being commodified."
Thousand Oaks, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Not lost in translation: Teen aids effort to vaccinate Spanish speakers

Sebastian Pacheco spent his childhood translating for his parents. Growing up in a Spanish speaking household on Warwick Avenue in Thousand Oaks, it was Pacheco’s duty when he was still in high school to translate medical paperwork, rental agreements and legal documents into simple Spanish terms so his mother and father could understand them.
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Toddlers among five dead in machete attack on nursery school in Brazil

An 18-year old knife-wielding attacker killed three children and two workers at a nursery school in southern Brazil on Tuesday.The attacker then turned the weapon on to himself gashing his own neck, abdomen and torso and is currently in a critical condition in the hospital, reported AFP.While the exact age of children was not released, according to BBC News, the three deceased toddlers were all aged under two. A fourth child was said to be injured in the attack. The motive of the assailant is unknown at the moment.The incident took place in the small town of Saudades, in Santa...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Cannibal Spanish waiter convicted of killing mother and feeding her to family dog

An unemployed Spanish waiter has been convicted of murdering his mother who he cut into thousands of pieces, stored them in lunch boxes and fed parts to his pet dog.Alberto Sanchez Gomez, 28, was nicknamed the ‘cannibal of Las Ventas’, after the Madrid area where he lived with his mother Maria Soledad Gomez.A jury in Madrid found Sanchez guilty of strangling the 68-year-old after a row.He cut up her body, put some pieces in Tupperware boxes and spent the next two weeks eating parts of his victim or feeding parts to his pet dog.Sanchez cooked some parts or ate others...
RelationshipsThe Post and Courier

Teacher to Parent: Filming a fight encourages the behavior

My son’s friends were suspended for filming a fight at their school with their phones. Doesn’t this seem like an extreme punishment for just doing what most kids do?. Some would argue that the filmers are worse than the fighters themselves. When you put so many kids so close together, it’s inevitable that tempers will occasionally flare and kids will express their frustration physically. It’s the wrong way to handle a conflict and schools have to punish it, but it’s not an atypical loss of control.
Washington, DCWJLA

"Pregnant Girl" author discusses teen motherhood and the need to support student parents

WASHINGTON (ABC7) — Right now, one in five undergraduate college students is a parent -- and they’re ten times less likely to graduate. Nicole Lynn Lewis beat those odds and is sharing her triumphant, yet tumultuous journey with the new book, “Pregnant Girl: A Story of Teen Motherhood, College, and Creating a Better Future for Young Families.” Nicole is also the founder of Generation Hope, which works with young parents who want to succeed in college. Learn more at generationhope.org.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

The Trial of Jesus

Professor Joseph H. H. Weiler of New York University Law School is an unusual man. Born in South Africa, he served in the Israeli army and was educated in Europe before coming to the United States. He is an expert in both trade and constitutional law who successfully defended Italy’s right to display the Crucifix in school classrooms before the European Court of Human Rights.
Middle EastForward

Amid crisis, American teens on Israel gap years reflect, parents worry

Jake Miller, 20, an American student on a gap year, attended a Jewish and Arab-led anti-occupation march in Tel Aviv Tuesday night. Just five minutes after he left the demonstration, sirens blared overhead, warning of an incoming missile. Miller and thousands of other American Jewish young adults now in Israel...