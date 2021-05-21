Willow Grove

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleI’m so glad we’re finally doing this, Kelsea. I hope you don’t mind that I brought you flowers. I have no idea what your favorites are, so I just got roses. I hope you see that as classically romantic and not woefully generic. Yes, don’t worry — I didn’t forget...

Owensboro, KYOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Poplar Grove

I had some Super Heroes at my place Sunday afternoon! My sister and I came home from church, ate a bite, and I fell asleep while reading, and she fell asleep while watching TV! She woke me up and said some of the most horrible words in the English language: “There’s no power! The electricity is out!”
Petscolumbiapaper.com

THROUGH THE WOODS: The willow whistle

MY UNCLE WAS ALWAYS GOOD at teaching us interesting things he thought we ought to know, and entertained us when things got a little slow, or when he needed a short rest from all the hard farm work. Probably it was also a good way to keep us occupied and out of his hair. I would hang out around the cow barn, or occasionally pass through on the way to find a favorite cat, and he would ask me a question that would stop me in my tracks. That day he knew I had just been given a jackknife by my grandmother, and he asked me if I knew how to make a willow whistle. No, I didn’t, and he sent me off behind the barn by the pond to cut a branch from the big weeping willow tree.
Recipeswiartonecho.com

Purple Grove News

What a lovely afternoon to celebrate Mother’s Day. Our hope is that everyone was able to celebrate the occasion in some fashion. In talking to folks I have heard of Zoom calls, regular phone calls, Facebook, etc. It is wonderful that with all our technology we can at least talk to our mothers and other family members. It will be good when the lockdown is finished with and we can gather together again. Folks that I have talked to have been going through cookbooks and narrowing down their stash and remembering recipes that haven’t been dusted off for a long time. Also some new recipes came to light that look interesting to try. I talked to Largaret McInnes and she said she has been enjoying some good books (me too!) I see a lot of lawns are looking good – it felt good to get out in the fresh air and get some exercise. The hanging baskets of flowers have helped brighten up out places too. I was also thankful to see so many fields with dandelions blooming. The bees will be happy – me too when I get to enjoy their honey.
GardeningAPG of Wisconsin

Blessings from the flowers

Many years ago, when I first heard that Unitarian Universalists have an annual Flower Service, I thought it sounded, to be honest, a little hippie. I thought, you know, like, it was going to be, like, flower power. I never attended the service because at that time, in a literal and metaphorical sense, I was a gardener who had no time for flowers. I grew giant pumpkins and purple-streaked eggplants, multi-colored tomatoes and rainbow chard. Their blossoms were the flowers I tended. My efforts stopped with the practical, the utility, the usefulness of something. I took time to appreciate flowers, but not to cultivate them.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

6227 Forest Grove Drive

Come see this quiet, serene. tucked away oasis colonial home which boasts 4 beds and 2.5 baths. The location is spectacular as it is only 10 minutes to the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and has yard space for your enjoyment in the front and back of the home. There is space galore. And it boasts a lovely built in breakfast nook with built in book shelves for all your cook books. The kitchen has been upgraded with beautiful granite countertops and the cabinets have been painted to perfection. There is a dedicated laundry space and a formal dining room for all of your entertaining. The primary bedroom has a sitting area and the primary bath has a skylight, double vanity, soaker tub & stand alone shower. There are still 3 more bedrooms to stretch out in and an extra bath for family and/or guests. Additional space where you can put your stamp on can be found in the basement. What other good news comes with this home? An HOA fee for only $14 a month. It's all waiting just for you!
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

All hail 'Emperor Dumbo,' the newest species of deep-dwelling octopus

A new species of Dumbo octopus, equipped with telltale (and darling) fins on its head, has been dredged from the deep. Nicknamed the Emperor Dumbo, the adorable creature was discovered in 2016. Alexander Ziegler of Friedrich Wilhelm University in Bonn, Germany, was aboard the German survey ship R/V Sonne as the resident biologist when a strange creature was caught in one of its nets near the Aleutian Islands.
Businessneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Home Centric Coming To The Grove

Bealls Inc. is opening one of its newly branded Bealls Outlet/Home Centric stores in the space vacated by the Toys “R” Us at the Grove. Bealls Inc., founded in 1915 and based in Bradenton, launched Home Centric in 2018 as a chain to compete in the crowded home décor market. While it is a standalone store in some places, the one coming to the Grove is the store-within-a-store concept focused on affordable home decor products — like furniture, artwork and holiday supplies — sold within a traditional Bealls Outlet.
Animalsbungalower

Curry Ford West built a beautiful butterfly garden

The Curry Ford West Main Street District has installed a pop-up butterfly garden that will run through June 18 and it’s full of beautiful plants and pretty little flutterbies. The pop-up is located behind the Justin Bauknight – State Farm Insurance Agent offices at 2507 Curry Ford Road [GMap] and...
Lake Orion, MIPosted by
Oakland County Moms

Willow Creek Lake Orion Review and Pics

Willow Creek Lake Orion review, pics, and info. Willow Creek on Lapeer Road in Lake Orion, Michigan features 2 mini golf courses, 2 driving ranges, and baseball batting cages. Former Detroit Lion Mike Weger has owned Willow Creek Golf and Sport Center for over 30 years. I’ve been taking my...
ShoppingPopular Mechanics

The 20 Best Sale Items to Get Your Home Ready for Memorial Day Weekend

This Memorial Day weekend is going to be a special one, with family and friends able to resume gatherings that feel much more normal than last year. But summer's unofficial kickoff is one week away, and so time is fast approaching to get your home ready for celebrations. That may mean buying the pool or barbecue you wanted in 2020 but was out of stock, or splurging on a new sectional sofa. If you have the bigger items covered, there are accessories to consider that'll add a festive touch to your outdoor space, like a charming set of string lights or window boxes to brighten up your patio.
Gardeninglenexa.com

How to water a newly planted tree

When adding a new tree to your yard, make sure it gets off to a strong start. Watering a newly planted tree is important during the first two or three years, but the amount of water it receives is even more crucial. Typically, trees only need supplemental watering at the...
SculptureFinancial Times

Cult Shop: a Brooklyn temple to vintage design

Spread across two light-filled floors in Williamsburg, The Somerset House – a new design mecca in Brooklyn – is not to be confused with London’s neoclassical landmark. “This is a Covid baby,” says Alan Eckstein of his temple to eclecticism. Here, Danish midcentury and modern finds and gilded 18th-century French mirrors sit comfortably with Ethiopian nesting stools ($450). Each is a prime example of Eckstein’s enthusiasm for “finite pieces of great design”.
North Reading, MAfinegardening.com

Garden Photos from Maureen

Today we’re visiting with Maureen Budny in North Reading, Massachusetts. Maureen is an amateur photographer and has shared some of her photos with us before (A Photographer’s Eye in the Garden). She sent in some wonderful photos from different seasons. This is a stunningly beautiful shot of very unusual fall...
GardeningBonsai Tonight

Thinning a European beech grove

The last deciduous tree in my garden to open up this spring was a European beech. Normally I pinch the new shoots as they open, but as this tree was recently repotted, I let the new shoots elongate to help the tree recover. Now that it’s clear that the tree responded well to the work, It’s time to prune.
Lifestylemlbostoncommon.com

The Sweet Escape: W Boston Hotel Debuts The Secret Garden

The W Boston unveils a new secret garden supplied by an endless fountain of Veuve Clicquot. Located in the legendary Theater District, the W Boston Hotel boasts all things luxury—from the on-site restaurants and concierge services to boutique hotel rooms equipped with 37-inch flat screen TVs. However, this interior spendlor is moving outdoors this spring with the debut of The Secret Garden, a lounge open to guests and locals. Opening on May 15, the outdoor oasis will feature a sumptuous selection of Veuve Clicquot champagnes, such as Yellow Label, Rosé and Rich. Not to mention, the upscale small plates will be perfect for a shareable, summertime snack with choices ranging from classic lobster sliders to gourmet fries.
CelebritiesMidland Reporter-Telegram

HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk on childproofing with style

Mina Starsiak Hawk is an Indianapolis-based business owner and the star of HGTV's nationally acclaimed hit renovation show "Good Bones," now filming its seventh season. She and her mom are co-founders of Two Chicks and a Hammer, a home rehabbing company created to revitalize their community. She recently opened a brick-and-mortar home furnishings company, Two Chicks District Co., where a portion of sales help local residents with home upkeep. And she just published her first children's book, "Built Together."
Celebrationsjacquelynclark.com

A First Birthday Party: “Ivy’s Garden”

My darling girl turned one just a few short weeks ago and it was all we could do to not go all out to celebrate every last ounce of her. She has been the biggest joy and the brightest light, especially this year, and I figured that even if it was just the three of us (and our dog Sage!) we were going to commemorate the occasion properly. Ultimately, we ended up having most of our closest family members over – the village that has supported us so immensely this past year. And our intimate, yet beautiful, affair was exactly what my soul needed. I often tend to put huge expectations on moments like this, but I can say without a doubt that I was present and peaceful the day of her party. Our girl was in her prime – lavishing in all of the attention all of her favourite people were providing her, and it was so much fun to truly take her light in. It was perfect in every sense of the word…