Willow Grove

Many years ago, when I first heard that Unitarian Universalists have an annual Flower Service, I thought it sounded, to be honest, a little hippie. I thought, you know, like, it was going to be, like, flower power. I never attended the service because at that time, in a literal and metaphorical sense, I was a gardener who had no time for flowers. I grew giant pumpkins and purple-streaked eggplants, multi-colored tomatoes and rainbow chard. Their blossoms were the flowers I tended. My efforts stopped with the practical, the utility, the usefulness of something. I took time to appreciate flowers, but not to cultivate them.