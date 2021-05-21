Willow Grove

What a lovely afternoon to celebrate Mother’s Day. Our hope is that everyone was able to celebrate the occasion in some fashion. In talking to folks I have heard of Zoom calls, regular phone calls, Facebook, etc. It is wonderful that with all our technology we can at least talk to our mothers and other family members. It will be good when the lockdown is finished with and we can gather together again. Folks that I have talked to have been going through cookbooks and narrowing down their stash and remembering recipes that haven’t been dusted off for a long time. Also some new recipes came to light that look interesting to try. I talked to Largaret McInnes and she said she has been enjoying some good books (me too!) I see a lot of lawns are looking good – it felt good to get out in the fresh air and get some exercise. The hanging baskets of flowers have helped brighten up out places too. I was also thankful to see so many fields with dandelions blooming. The bees will be happy – me too when I get to enjoy their honey.