Gaming Enthusiast Uses His Platform to Raise Awareness and Money For Sickle Cell Anemia

By Andrea Blackstone
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 20 hours ago
According to the CDC, 1 in 13 Black or African American babies is born with sickle cell trait (SCT). The inherited red blood cell disorder reportedly affects approximately 100,000 Americans. AfroTech reported that a video game streamer name Ryan—who also goes by the gamer tag name “DaCommonCold1” online— decided to use his hobby to raise money for sickle cell anemia. He set a goal of raising $1,000 and will be accepting donations for the cause this month, according to AfroTech.

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

