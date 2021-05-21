newsbreak-logo
Step Inside This Young Family's Charming Berkshires Farmhouse

Young couple seeks retreat from city life. It’s a tale as old as Manhattan. Four years ago, when Victoria and Jed Cairo bought a weekend house in the nearby Massachusetts Berkshires, they were newly engaged and pictured a place where friends and family would come for rollicking weekends filled with nature walks, bonfires, and libations. Of course, as the saying goes, you plan and God laughs. First came marriage; then they discovered they had a child on the way—son Otis is now 20 months. Then in March 2020, just as the pandemic was circling overhead, they packed their car for what they imagined would be a week or two of solitude in the country. Fourteen months later, they haven’t left.

