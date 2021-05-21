Step Inside This Young Family's Charming Berkshires Farmhouse

When Target launched a 30-something-piece lighting collection with Leanne Ford back in early 2019, Michigan-based designer Liz Hoekzema of KLH Custom Homes didn’t just take notice. She started stockpiling the luxe-looking dome pendant lamps. “The price point made sense and the timing was right, so I grabbed them,” she says, knowing that someday the perfect project would come along where she’d be able to put the affordable fixtures into play, saving her clients money and herself the headache of sourcing chic options. So whatever happened to the fixtures she scooped up nearly three years ago? Four of them are in 2 1/2-year-old Nolan Moon’s playroom, mounted on a ceiling that’s swathed in an equally whimsical, mustard-hued zebra wallpaper. “They could have landed almost anywhere, but it was so fun to bring them altogether in this one spot,” says the designer.