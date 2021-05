In early May, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit with his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, followed by a joint meeting with the leaders of the European Union. These two events were more than routine high-level exchanges. They mark a distinct turning point in India’s approach to Europe, which dominated India and much of the rest of Asia during the colonial era. Breaking with its outdated anti-colonial obsessions, India is now ready to embrace Europe as part of a broader strategic shift as New Delhi seeks to cope with the growing challenge presented by China.