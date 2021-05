Prince Harry has been a mental health advocate for years, but in his first interview since he and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey, he really wanted to let Armchair Expert host Dax Shepard know that therapy works. In a May 13 episode of the podcast, Harry revealed that Markle first noticed he was “angry” and “hurting” and encouraged him to see a therapist. “She saw it straight away,” he noted. And it's clear he is definitely seeing things from a new perspective.