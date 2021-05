It is hard for the layman to sift through the arguments, to see behind the posturing, and to judge what the overall effects (positive and negative) of an Australian or any other possible trade deal would be. But Ben Chu’s balanced assessment brings it back to the fundamental question that we all had to consider at the referendum. Would the speculative advantages of new free trade deals outweigh the certain disruption in relationships with the EU and significant losses of trade with what had for years been our major trading partner?