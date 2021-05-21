newsbreak-logo
Wall Street and Main Street financial firms embraced bitcoin. Now it’s crashing.

By Rebecca Pluto
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGoldman Sachs piled back into the emerging cryptocurrency market earlier this year, when it relaunched its bitcoin trading desk after a short hiatus. Earlier this month, the Wall Street bank began offering an investment service that allows its high-net-worth clients to profit from a rise in bitcoin prices without having to own the digital currency.

Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Bitcoin ends week in volatile flux with China rattling bulls

(May 22): Bitcoin whipsawed heading into the weekend after a fresh warning from Chinese officials over cracking down on cryptocurrencies. The largest digital currency fell as much as 10% in late Friday trading to as low as US$33,550 before rebounding to as high as US$37,620. The coin almost hit US$30,000 earlier in the week, after ending May 14 at US$49,100.
Visual Arteminetra.com

Meet Wall Street’s Crypto Artist

Sarah Meyohas’s work at the intersection of art, technology and finance earned the contemporary artist fame with financiers and tech geeks. Her latest piece aims squarely at the crypto crowd. Long before Beeple’s digital collage fetched tens of millions of dollars at auction, Ms. Meyohas was experimenting with using the...
MarketsPosted by
EWN

China Reiterates its 2018 Ban on Bitcoin Mining and Crypto Trading

China has reiterated plans of cracking down on Bitcoin mining and trading within its borders. Bitcoin has dipped from $41k to a local low of $36,600 due to the news. China’s government had announced and initiated a similar crackdown in 2018 which officially kicked off the bear market then. The...
Marketstechstartups.com

Bitcoin is crashing again. Now trading at $33,620.50

Another day, another volatility in the crypto market. On Friday, China doubled down on its efforts to prevent speculative and financial risks by cracking down on mining and trading of cryptocurrencies. In a statement, China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee, chaired by Vice Premier Liu He said the country will...
StocksCoinDesk

Institutional Bitcoin Buying Spiked Around Wednesday’s Crash

Bitcoin outflows from over-the-counter desks spiked, signaling dip-demand from institutional investors. The market mood soured last week after Tesla, the Fortune 500 company headed by Elon Musk, suspended vehicle purchases using bitcoin, citing environmental concerns. The surprise announcement came three months after Tesla announced bitcoin as a payment alternative, and weakened hopes for wider corporate adoption.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Bitcoin Falls Sharply After China Calls for Crackdown

Bitcoin dropped Friday after China called for a “crackdown on Bitcoin mining and trading behavior,” as the world’s second-biggest economy seeks to ward off financial instability. Those words came in a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and the State Council, CNBC reports. China must “resolutely prevent the transmission...
MarketsDailyFx

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Alt-Coins - Buyers Beware, Bullish Sentiment Broken, IRS Weighs In

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD), and Alt-Coin Analysis and Charts:. Bitcoin, Ethereum slump 40% in hours. US Treasury seeks stricter cryptocurrency tax compliance. Wednesday’s huge sell-off in the cryptocurrency market saw a wide range of coins and tokens lose between 30% and 50% of their value in a few hours as indiscriminate selling shattered the market’s previously bullish sentiment. The near $1 trillion sell-off, sparked by fears of a further clampdown on cryptocurrency usage in China, and negative tweets from Tesla’s Elon Musk, wiped out weeks, and in some cases months, worth of gains, with leveraged accounts trying to unwind long positions adding fuel to fire. The market has pared back some of these losses but sentiment remains weak and it will take a long time to return back to the heady times of earlier this year, if at all. The current extreme levels of volatility and weak sentiment do not make good bedfellows.
Currenciesthedechained.com

How do I Invest in Bitcoin?

When it comes to the crypto market, Bitcoin still remains the backbone of the entire crypto world in relation to price and value. From a financial point of view, it serves as a hedge against government and central banking confidence just like the role gold plays in its inverse correlation with the US dollar.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Bitcoin ETFs in Canada Hit by ‘Market Disruption’ Amid Crypto Crash

Bitcoin’s price crashed again this week. Some of Canada’s popular Bitcoin ETFs struggled because of this. It’s been a bloody week for Bitcoin. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is down 27.5% this week—with Elon Musk, China regulatory matters and panic selling all contributing to the market crash. Bitcoin was trading at $35,871 at the time of writing.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Bitcoin rebound loses steam on rising regulatory concerns

Beset by rising regulatory pressure, bitcoin hovered around $40,000 on Friday, pausing its attempt to recover from this week's massive plunge. Bitcoin was little changed on the day at $40,256 on the Bitstamp exchange. That is roughly 30% above its Wednesday low, but below its 200-day moving average. Rival cryptocurrency ether also came under pressure, falling 1% to $2,745.
MarketsMotley Fool

Fed Working on Crypto-Like 'Digital Dollar'

America may develop its own digital currency. Read on to learn more about the Federal Reserve's announcement on a digital dollar. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell announced yesterday that the Fed is exploring the creation of a U.S. digital dollar. This would essentially be a cryptocurrency controlled by the central bank.
EconomyForbes

China’s Crypto Crackdown Shows Governments Are The Enemy Of Bitcoin

China is proving that government actions anywhere have the power to destroy cryptocurrencies. It adds to a series of black eyes for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. On Wednesday the government of the second largest economy banned financial institutions from offering cryptocurrency transactions. The result was that the value of cryptos dropped like a stone.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Crypto Hedge Funds Bought Bitcoin At 'A Reasonable Level' During The Dip: Report

Hedge funds specialized in trading cryptocurrencies seemingly treated the latest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) dump as nothing more than a sale. What Happened: According to a Friday Bloomberg report, former Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trader Felix Dian suggested that hedge funds participate in the crypto markets "to ride boom and bust cycles with diversified bets so clients don’t get killed at times like this (sic),"
Commodities & FutureEntrepreneur

The billionaire creator of Ethereum already expected the collapse of cryptocurrencies

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. This week, the world of cryptocurrencies experienced a severe collapse, losing about 35% of its total capitalization in one day . Although this took investors and markets by surprise, Vitalik Buterin , the billionaire creator of Ethereum , revealed that he already expected the bubble to burst.
MarketsMotley Fool

What the Chinese Bank Crackdown Means for Crypto Investors

Crypto assets are down across the board. Should you be worried?. Chinese regulators tightened up crypto regulation this week. Regulatory bodies issued a joint statement yesterday that banned China's financial institutions from offering any crypto-related services. They warned that cryptocurrencies are not "real currencies," and so cannot be used in the market.
Marketsstockstelegraph.com

Institutions dumping Bitcoin for gold reveals JPMorgan

After Elon Musk announced Tesla will no longer be accepting Bitcoin (BTC) as a mode of payment, the cryptocurrency market had been tumbling downwards. Bitcoin touched a low of $30,000 – losing nearly half of its value from its April all-time high of $65,000. The crash has caused panic in the market with investors looking to dump their BTC holdings.