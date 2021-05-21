Record savings deposited at Nationwide after pandemic slows spending

A group of around 10 banks, including big players such as JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank, will begin sharing customers’ deposit account records with each other as an alternative underwriting method for credit cards in the US, per The Wall Street Journal. Underwriting will involve reviewing account balances over time and overdrafts. JPMorgan is slated to grant the first approvals under the pilot program as early as this fall. The program will be geared toward applicants without credit scores—an estimated market of 53 million, according to FICO credit score provider Fair Isaac. The new program grew out of a working group formed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) last summer to brainstorm how to improve the financial well-being of historically underserved communities, according to The Journal. Black and Latino Americans are the most likely to benefit from the program because they’re less likely to have detailed credit histories, per a 2015 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau study.