newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

SUNPRO SOLAR Expands Solar Service to Ohio

By Sunpro Solar
Yankton Daily Press
 21 hours ago

Sunpro Solar, a national leader in residential solar, will create jobs and energy-saving opportunities in Ohio. MANDEVILLE, La., May 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sunpro Solar, a leading provider of residential solar energy and battery storage in the U.S., announced its most recent expansion to Ohio, further solidifying its footprint in the Midwest. With services beginning in the greater Cincinnati area, the company’s expansion to the state of Ohio will help residents reduce their environmental footprint and save with lower energy costs while creating new jobs in a booming industry.

www.yankton.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Business
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Ohio Industry
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Storage#Sunpro Solar Founder#Sunpro Solar Specialist#Solar Power World#Neotrope#The Associated Press#Ap#Ohio Solar Customers#Solar Energy Systems#Ohio Customers#Energy Costs#Operational Facilities#Incentives#Company#Continued Expansion#Battery Backup Systems#Investment#Savings#Ohio Mandeville#Solar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Ohio Statesolarpowerworldonline.com

Hecate Energy commences construction on 600-MW solar portfolio in Texas and Ohio

Hecate Energy announced that construction has commenced on two solar projects totaling 600 megawatts. In Falls County, Texas, Hecate developed the solar and battery storage project, Roseland Solar, from inception and transferred it to the North American subsidiary of a European utility in March. In Highland County, Ohio, Hecate developed the New Market Solar project and transferred it to Canadian utility Algonquin Power & Utilities in May. Construction has started at both projects.
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

South Carolina regulators approve net metering rules for residential solar

The South Carolina Public Service Commission issued final rules for net metering, which the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) said will better align with customer behavior and electricity system needs. The net metering regime for current solar customers will be extended through 2025 or 2029, depending on when customers switched...
Energy IndustryCecil Daily

Solar panel concerns

Whether you are in favor of Community Solar or against it or maybe you don’t care one way or the other, there is one stand you should consider. Most solar panels are made in China. Now you may not care where they are made but maybe you should consider. China is the enemy of the United States. Their human rights practices, genocide practices, world wide aggression and dominance are without question. Why would we want to support them by using companies who do?
Congress & Courts953wiki.com

Advance Clean Hydrogen Initiatives

Congressman Pence Urges DOE Secretary to Advance Clean Hydrogen Initiatives. Washington, DC – U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) participated in the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy hearing entitled, “The Fiscal Year 2022 DOE Budget.” Congressman Pence stressed the need to support an all the above strategy for energy production, not an “everything but” approach – and highlighted the innovation happening at home in Indiana’s Sixth Congressional District.
Energy Industrybanyanhill.com

Is Your State a Solar Power Leader?

Last week, I wrote about wind power, and how it’s one of the fastest-growing sources of renewable energy. But another key source of clean energy is solar power. That’s why President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan allocates $355 billion and provides tax incentives to advance solar power and other renewable energy projects.
Energy Industrypv-magazine-usa.com

Solar 101: The basics of net metering for your solar project

As you’re learning in our Solar 101 series, solar power is a combination of construction, hardware… and money. The money side of things is determined by more than just the cost of construction and hardware. It’s also influenced by the local price of electricity, as well the legal policies governing the power grid. In the United States, these laws vary in every state and are regulated by public utility/service commissions after they’ve been put in place by state legislatures.
Energy Industrypowermag.com

The POWER Interview: Solar Powers Onward

Solar power led all generation sources in terms of added generation capacity in 2020, with the U.S. adding a record 19.2 GW of capacity last year, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA). The SEIA said that was a 43% jump from 2019, with utility-scale installations experiencing a 65% increase last year compared to the prior year.
Indiana Staterenewanews.com

Solar Operations Solutions power plant controls chosen to operate 20-MW Indiana utility solar project

By Kelsey Misbrener St. Joseph Solar, a 20-MW utility owned and operated solar facility, specified real-time power plant curtailment and power factor controls, multi-level inverter monitoring, tracker integration, weather stations monitoring and RTU data concentration – all controlled by the myPV IQ Grid Support power plant control (PPC) solution. This type of tightly coupled control system is not…
Akron, OHTire Business

Goodyear plans solar power stations

COLMAR-BERG, Luxembourg — Goodyear is moving forward with plans to install solar-power generating stations at its tire-testing facility in Colmar-Berg that eventually will provide clean energy to more than 1,000 households nearby. The first project, originally announced in May 2020, will cover the installation of 1,500 solar panels over a...
Energy Industrydailyenergyinsider.com

DOE initiates efficiency bolstering efforts

Department of Energy (DOE) officials said the agency has identified a series of actions designed to bolster home and building energy efficiency through cleaner and more affordable energy services. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm recently unveiled the actions during a White House roundtable on building efficiency. “America’s path to...
EconomyPosted by
The Hill

As red states drop unemployment expansions, Democrats try to make them permanent

Democrats in Washington may be in denial that expanded federal unemployment benefits are keeping workers on the sidelines of the U.S. economy. But in now 21 red states where labor shortages have become increasingly common, leaders are moving to end extraordinary federal pandemic benefits that pay some workers more than they would earn by returning to work. However, that state discretion may be short-lived if federal legislation to permanently expand unemployment benefits is mandated on all states, as President Biden and senior policymakers are already proposing.
Gallatin, TNpv-magazine-usa.com

Facebook, RWE Renewables in deal with TVA for 150 MW of solar

The Memphis area will host a major utility-scale solar installation under the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Green Invest program, after TVA finalized a partnership with Facebook and RWE Renewables to build a 150 MW solar facility in Shelby County. Facebook will use 110 MW to support its data center operations...
Energy Industrytcnjsignal.net

Biden designates zone in NJ & NY waters for offshore wind farm

President Biden highlighted parts of his energy-efficient infrastructure plan in his joint address to Congress on April 28. Much of his agenda focused on creating jobs while addressing the issue of climate change. “For too long, we’ve failed to use the most important word when it comes to meeting the...
Orange County, FLwestorlandonews.com

Solar Co-op Launches for Orange County Residents to Go Solar Together

The nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors recently announced the launch of the Orange County 2021 Co-op to help Orange County residents and business owners go solar. The co-op is free to join and open to all homeowners and business owners in the County. Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to ensure each member receives competitive pricing and a quality solar installation.
Energy Industrysaurenergy.com

CS Energy Builds Over 100 Megawatts of Solar Projects in Rhode Island

Leading EPC announces continued large-scale project growth in the Northeast. CS Energy, a leading integrated energy firm that designs and builds optimized projects in the solar, storage, and emerging energy industries, has announced its continued growth in the Northeast by providing full turnkey EPC services for the largest portfolio of distributed generation solar projects to date in Rhode Island. When completed, this 50 megawatt (MW) portfolio will push CS Energy’s total to over 100 megawatts of clean power projects in the state over the last 5 years. The latest portfolio will generate lower-cost solar energy for a prestigious local university and contribute to the state’s target of 100% Renewable Electricity by 2030.
Illinois Statewindpowerengineering.com

GE turbines to power 302-MW Lincoln Land Wind project in Illinois

GE Renewable Energy will supply 107 of GE’s 2.82-127 onshore wind turbines for the 302-MW Lincoln Land Wind project in Morgan County, Illinois. The wind farm is owned by funds managed by the Infrastructure and Power strategy of Ares Management Corporation. Apex Clean Energy led the development of Lincoln Land Wind, and Ares finalized preconstruction milestones, including securing turbines, financing (tax equity and debt), and other project contracts. The partnership with GE also includes a 20-year full-service agreement. The project is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2021.
Evanston, ILcityofevanston.org

City Launches Community Solar Program

The City has partnered with the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus and Chicago-based MC-Squared Energy Services to participate in the MMC CS2 Residential Community Solar Program, which helps residents and small businesses save money and develop renewable energy while supporting the City’s Climate Action and Resilience Plan. The CS2 Residential Community Solar...