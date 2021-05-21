Getting to Know Natural8 Ambassador and WSOP Champion Danny Tang

Poker players sick of being enclosed in a plexiglass bubble while playing in Las Vegas are getting welcome news: the transition away from the dividers has begun. Wynn/Encore is the first to begin removal of the plexiglass dividers that previously shielded each player and the dealer into their own personal space, according to the local Vegas FOX outlet. They're able to do so after getting clearance from local gaming authorities to bump up to 100% occupancy.