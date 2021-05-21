newsbreak-logo
La Crosse Man Charged With Burning Infant With Cigarette

wwisradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA La Crosse man has been charged with child neglect and several other offenses after a doctor called authorities to report treating an infant with injuries. Kevin Mulcahy is accused of burning the child with a cigarette. Mulcahy had told the doctor they were accidental burns when the child rolled over on top of his cigarette. He was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. A search of his vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia including a meth pipe and several used and capped needles. Mulcahy has a preliminary hearing scheduled in La Crosse County Circuit Court next Thursday.

