Knockout City, the upcoming dodgeball-based competitive brawler from Velan Studios, will be free to play for ten days after its release. Upcoming team-based action title Knockout City, developed by Velan Studios and published by Electronic Arts, will be free to play for ten days after it launches. The game will put teams of players against each other in an intense dodgeball-like competition that features various unique balls which grant special abilities. Knockout City will be published under the EA Originals label, which is used to distribute independent titles such as Rocket Arena and It Takes Two.