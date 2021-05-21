30 Best Jewellery Brands: From Affordable To Luxury Jewellery Brands

Gucci‘s first arrived in Japan in 1964 with a boutique in Tokyo‘s Ginza district, making it one of the first overseas luxury brand to tap into this lucrative market, and now, almost 60 years later, the Florentine house is firmly consolidating its presence with a new flagship store in this upscale shopping zone. Occupying a purpose-built four-storey structure on Namiki dori, one of the area’s most prominent thoroughfares, it rubs shoulders with the flagship stores of peers from fashion’s upper echelon, such as Versace, Loewe, Omega, Louis Vuitton and Pomellato. The boutique is set across approx. 725 sqm. (7,804 sq.ft.) on the building’s two lower floors and features an interior design according to creative director Alessandro Michele’s masterfully tweaked Romantic design codes. The lofty, double-height ground floor is home to the elaborate women’s collections, and sees a backdrop of parquet flooring overlaid with a painted grid which is mimicked by the ceiling, albeit in pastel colours.