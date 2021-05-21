‘Rethink or avoid international travel’ says WHO, despite vaccinations
The increase in vaccination rates is filling Europe with optimism for summer travel. In the Italian city of Pordenone, a private company opened a vaccination hub on Thursday. In many places it looks like a case of “full steam ahead’. However, the World Health Organization’s regional director for Europe has warned people to be cautious, despite the new variants being effectively fought by the vaccines, the pandemic is far from being over:todaynewspost.com