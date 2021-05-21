‘Rethink or avoid international travel’ says WHO, despite vaccinations

Similar to the new rules outlined by the UK government for England, the Scottish government has introduced a traffic light system for international travel. On 11 May 2021, the Scottish government announced that there would be a significant easing of restrictions and new rules implemented across the majority of Scotland. The new rules, which come into effect on 17 May 2021, will apply to all mainland local authority areas with the exception of Moray, which is experiencing a high and increasing number of COVID-19 cases. This included updates to the country’s policy on International travel during the pandemic.