No 10 has refused to guarantee that a ban on hormone-injected beef will remain in place in the trade deal with Australia, set to be sealed within weeks.Boris Johnson’s spokesman insisted the UK will not “compromise on our animal welfare or food standards” – but declined, four times, to give an explicit commitment on the use of hormones.Instead, he said only that food allowed in under future deals will “have to comply with our import requirements”, without setting out what they would be.The words fell far short of the guarantee given, last year, by both Liz Truss, the trade secretary,...