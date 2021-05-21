newsbreak-logo
Orlando, FL

Foreigner 'Feel the Enthusiasm' at First Post-COVID Performance: Exclusive Interview

By Matt Wardlaw
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 22 hours ago
Foreigner made a long-hoped-for return to the stage on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla., during the first of two socially distanced shows at the Frontyard Festival. “It was great to be back with everybody again. It’s great to have the feeling of doing a show. It was funny, because as normal as it is to do a show, it was odd that it felt a little odd,” Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson chuckles during an exclusive interview with UCR. “That’s the longest I’ve gone in I don’t know how long without doing a show. But it was really great.”

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York.

MusicPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Led Zeppelin II is Our Album of the Week

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of the Week, we'll feature the second studio album from Led Zeppelin. The WPDH Album of the Week is featured every Sunday night at 11:00 p.m. We play the album from start to finish without interruption. To nominate an album to be featured, fill out the form below.
Home & GardenPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Brian May Undergoes ‘A Little Bit of Eye Surgery’

Queen guitarist Brian May has undergone surgery on his left eye. The 73-year-old rocker chronicled his experience via a series of posts to Instagram. “One Vision! All prepped and waiting ... for a little bit of eye surgery,” the guitarist explained in a caption accompanying a picture of himself in a hospital gown. “I’m in good hands. No need to worry. All in a day’s work ... it should really improve my focus - AND my stereoscopic vision."
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Freddie Mercury’s Life Detailed in New Graphic Novel

Late Queen vocalist Freddie Mercury has been saluted in many a way over the years but the iconic frontman is now getting his first-ever graphic novel courtesy of Z2 Comics. Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs has been inspired by the singer's life and words. The graphic novel will trace Mercury's history, dating back to his childhood in Zanzibar and India through his formative years in England and eventually his rise to fame as the dynamic performer and powerful voice of Queen.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

I Tried Going Maskless in the Hudson Valley and it Ended Terribly

While grocery shopping in Poughkeepsie on Wednesday I planned to finally ditch the mask but was completely shocked by what happened next. After spending over a year living in fear and wearing a mask whenever I left my home it was a relief to finally hear that the end is here. Like many other Hudson Valley residents, I was overjoyed to learn about new data that shows vaccinated individuals are extremely unlikely to catch or spread COVID-19. In fact, researchers have discovered that being vaccinated protects you way more than a mask ever could, so going without one is perfectly fine if you've had the shot.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

‘Ghost Hunters’ Returning on Discovery+ With Familiar Faces

Ghost Hunters is coming back. But not that Ghost Hunters, the original Ghost Hunters. But not the original Ghost Hunters, per se, but actually Ghost Nation, just as Ghost Hunters. But some of the other Ghost Hunters might show up, maybe. If that sounds as confusing as a paranormal investigator...
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s ‘Major Fixer’ House for Sale

A Los Angeles house once owned by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain and Hole's Courtney Love has hit the market for a humble asking price of $998,000. According to the online listing, the Hollywood Hills home has "fallen into disrepair and is a major fixer." While it needs a considerable amount of renovation work, the payoff could be worth it: The house boasts a two-story living room complete with an open staircase and a viewing deck with a bird's-eye view of Hollywood.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Hilarious Comedian Dines at Brand New Hudson Valley Restaurant

Shortly after opening its doors, a new restaurant in the Hudson Valley was shocked to discover a hilarious comedian enjoying food. Brady's Bistro officially opened for business on Route 17K in Montogmery two weeks ago. The eatery serves traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch, according to Brady's Bistro's website. For all...
Orlando, FLDuluth News Tribune

Point/Counterpoint: Disney World is just changing with the times

Anyone who has been to Orlando, Florida, will tell you that we are a vibrant, multicultural city with a rich history of inclusion. I worked at Disney in my early 20s and have served seven years in the military since then. Both jobs had strict limits on grooming standards, so I feel like I am in a unique position to opine on recent changes at Disney World.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

I’m Not Mentally Ready For a Full-Blown Cicada Invasion

The year has finally arrived where we're expected to see a full-blown cicada invasion here in the Hudson Valley. I'm not sure I'm really ready for that to happen. I'm not sure if you remember the last time we actually had to deal with cicadas literally everywhere you stepped, but it was in the 1990s, and according to what I could find on the internet since I couldn't remember the exact year, it seems it was 1996ish. What I remember is these really weird insects I had never seen before were everywhere.
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Have You Heard This Obnoxious Noise in the Hudson Valley?

The nice weather appears to be here, and with that comes the return of certain creatures, and sometimes those creatures make loud noises. Have you heard any loud noises outside your home?. I love that we've reached the point of the year where we can open the windows of the...
Orlando, FLiconvsicon.com

Shinedown Announces Fall Tour Dates with The Struts and Zero 9:36

Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown is hitting the road and returning to the stage this fall with a string of new headlining tour dates. Kicking off September 10th in Newark, NJ and wrapping October 9th in Orlando, FL, the tour will see the band bring their exciting live performance backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet to arenas in Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Oklahoma City, Houston, Tampa, and more. The Struts and Zero 9:36 will support on select dates.
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Newburgh, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Mysterious Disappearance of Beloved Hudson Valley Skeleton Mascot

A Hudson Valley business' beloved mascot went missing this weekend, but now that he's back his owners are left with more questions than answers. Craft Draft on the Newburgh Waterfront is a beer lover's paradise. This beer shop and cafe has gained a loyal following from customers who appreciate their menu of some of the best New York State craft beers and eclectic sandwich selections (pickles and peanut butter anyone?).
Posted by
101.5 WPDH

Celebrity Sighting: Woody Harrelson at Végétalien in Beacon

Hollywood on the Hudson strikes again. Back in March, it was reported that HBO was coming back to town to film a new star-studded show in the Hudson Valley. The show is called The White House Plumbers and according to HV Post, the project is based on the true story about how President Nixon’s "own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, accidentally toppled the presidency they were trying to protect."