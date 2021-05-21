Powerful State Senator Got Caribbean Trips, Campaign Donations And Cash Through Loretto Hospital
CHICAGO — When scandal engulfed Loretto Hospital this spring, the West Side facility had a powerful champion: Illinois Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford. Lightford defended hospital administrators when they admitted improperly vaccinating people at Trump Tower and other places miles from the community the hospital serves. She stood by the officials even after multi-million insider contracts with the business partner of Loretto’s chief financial officer were revealed.blockclubchicago.org