Riley Sobel struck out four and walked one, allowing three hits and one run in the circle to lead Bergen Tech to a win on the road over Clifton, 8-1. Sobel helped her own cause by going 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and two runs scored while Ashley O’Hagan went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored for Bergen Tech (10-3), which has won three straight games and eight of its last nine.