Ohio State

SUNPRO SOLAR Expands Solar Service to Ohio

By Sunpro Solar
Daily Times
 21 hours ago

Sunpro Solar, a national leader in residential solar, will create jobs and energy-saving opportunities in Ohio. MANDEVILLE, La., May 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sunpro Solar, a leading provider of residential solar energy and battery storage in the U.S., announced its most recent expansion to Ohio, further solidifying its footprint in the Midwest. With services beginning in the greater Cincinnati area, the company’s expansion to the state of Ohio will help residents reduce their environmental footprint and save with lower energy costs while creating new jobs in a booming industry.

www.thedailytimes.com
