Knockout City for PC review: A wonderfully charming riff on the multiplayer shooter

By Zackery Cuevas
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'd be hard-pressed to find anyone who has never played a game of dodgeball before. One of the time-honored gym class traditions that separated the nerds from the jocks, dodgeball invokes memories of Axe body spray, scraped knees, and getting last week's algebra notes absolutely smacked out of my head. But no amount of suppressed adolescent trauma could stop me from getting excited about Knockout City, the newest multiplayer shooter that trades out pistols and assault rifles for good old rubber balls of pain.

