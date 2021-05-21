Knockout City for PC review: A wonderfully charming riff on the multiplayer shooter

Playstack London revealed this week that their upcoming game Rise Of The Slime will be coming out a lot sooner than expected. The game will officially arrive on all three major consoles as well as PC on May 20th, giving you a chance to play as the most frequently seen dungeon creature of all time. What's more, the team is offering you a chance to try it out ahead of time. As we speak, there is a free demo of the game for you to try out available on both Nintendo Switch and PC. The demo includes approximately the first 30 minutes of gameplay, as well as some extra content that hasn't been seen yet in Early Access. You can also enjoy the latest trailer for the game down below.