GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. First Onsite Property Restoration (First Onsite), one of the largest and fastest-growing emergency response planning, mitigation, and reconstruction service providers for commercial enterprises in North America, has acquired Maxons Restorations, Inc. (Maxons), a Manhattan-based emergency response and restoration services provider. This acquisition is part of First Onsite’s growth strategy and further expands the company’s geographic reach and service offerings in the Tri-State areas of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.