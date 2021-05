For the most part, the 390-mile border between France and Belgium has remained unchanged since 1820, when it was made official by the Treaty of Kortrijk. The line is marked by a series of tombstone-like blocks engraved with 1819 (the year they were installed) and weighing at least a few hundred pounds each. In other words, they’re not the type of stones you could accidentally kick out of place—which is good, since relocating one would alter the border and put you at risk for criminal charges.