Here's a new way to get from Bellingham to Seattle and Portland without using a car
May 21—Bellingham has a new option for those who want to travel south to Everett, Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia and Portland without using a car. FlixBus announced in a news release that it has expanded its bus services to Bellingham. The company is offering Friday and Sunday evening trips from Western Washington University. Seattle stops include the Space Needle, SeaTac Airport and the International District near Seattle stadiums.www.msn.com