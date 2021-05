This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Biden administration will soon allow about 250 “particularly vulnerable” immigrants into the U.S. daily, a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said. This would be an exception to a current pandemic-related public health policy that bars most families and single adult migrants from crossing the southern border. Immigrants would be considered vulnerable if they are are sick, are in families with very young children or were threatened or attacked while they were in Mexico. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, Customs and Border Protection has already allowed 2,000 immigrants into the U.S. to wait their immigration hearings. NBC News.