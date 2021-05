Expressions like "Data is the new oil" are already becoming a cliché on social media, but there is still a lot of truth to them. Obviously with customer centricity and hyper-personalization increasing, data gets more and more value. However just like raw oil, data in its raw form has little usage. It needs to be cleaned, filtered, structured, matched and enriched, consent needs to be captured from the data owner (via GDPR compliant opt-in requests) and the data needs to be analysed before it can give its value in the form of new (customer) insights.