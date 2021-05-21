newsbreak-logo
Driver ticketed after truck gets stuck under Bethlehem bridge

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSLINGERLANDS - A Florida man driving a tractor trailer has been ticketed for several violations, after he struck and underpass on Route 85 in Slingerlands. Bethlehem police say it happened around 9 p.m. Thursday night at the underpass of the Albany County Rail Trail Bridge. Police say the driver, 57-year-old...

