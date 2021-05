The online world keeps getting better and better with time. Traditionally, watching a live sporting event, you had to cross your fingers that television aired the event, or pay for expensive cable. The other option is visiting a local joint whenever there is a game, which also comes with its own setbacks. If you are betting on a sports event, you might as well do so on a betting site that lets you follow up on the game in real-time. It is not only convenient and cost-effective, but it also offers you in-game sports betting options as you enjoy your game.