Lil Nas X Drops Video for New Song ‘Sun Goes Down’

Lil Nas X, the one-of-a-kind rapper who has taken the entertainment world by storm since releasing his song “Old Town Road” in 2019, defies genres not only when it comes to his musical stylings, but with regards to his fashion sense as well. Soon after his catapult to superstardom, the rapper came out as gay on the last day of Pride Month two years ago, and his most recent single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and its accompanying music video released in March, served as an encouraging note to his younger, closeted self. “I know we promised to never come out publicly, I know we promised to never be ‘that’ type of gay person, I know we promised to die with the secret, but this will open doors for many other queer people to simply exist,” he wrote at the time of the song’s release.