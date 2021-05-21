newsbreak-logo
Lil Nas X Drops Video for New Song ‘Sun Goes Down’

By Konstantinos Pappis
ourculturemag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLil Nas X has returned with a new track called ‘Sun Goes Down’. Following March’s ‘MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)’, the new song is produced by Take A Daytrip, Omer Fedi, and Roy Lonzo. Check out a music video for ‘Sun Goes Down’, co-directed by Lil Nas X and Psycho Films, below.

