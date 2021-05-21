THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From LINDEMANN, MONSTER MAGNET, and More Out Today – 5/21
Back in 2019 when shows were common place, Amorphis set up recording equipment at a hometown show and captured the evening. This live record includes fifteen tracks that highlighted the most recent album Queen of Time. Long time fans should still be excited as they're also getting a couple tracks from Elegy, a couple from Skyforger, and others from older albums.