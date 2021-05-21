newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Bot Services Market Growing At A High CAGR by 2027 According To A New Research Report By Microsoft, IBM, Facebook, Google, Amazon, Nuance Communications, Aspect, Inbenta Technologies, Creative Virtual

By Sameer Joshi
nysenasdaqlive.com
 1 day ago

A Bot is a software application that performs an automated task over the internet. Typically, bots perform tasks that are both simple and structurally repetitive, at a much higher rate than would be possible for a human alone. Bots provide an experience that feels less like using a computer and more like dealing with a person or at least an intelligent robot. As Bot Services delivers the business to reduce their operational cost and administer prominent service 24/7 to their customers by controlling and collecting of data, it is expected that in the coming period there will be massive demand of Bot Service market.

nysenasdaqlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Research#Market Research#Emerging Technology#Internet Technology#Media Technology#Microsoft Research#Computer Technology#Aspect#Artificial Intelligence#Bot Services#The Bot Service Market#Inbenta Technologies Inc#Creative Virtual Ltd#Ai#Swot#The Insight Partners#Global Analysis#Bot Services Market#Nlp#Healthcare
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
AWS
News Break
Technology
News Break
IBM
News Break
Computers
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Google
News Break
Amazon
Related
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

ServiceNow delivers new security integrations with Microsoft to automate security workflows

ServiceNow announced new strategic Security Operations-focused integrations with Microsoft, extending the two companies existing partnership. The announcement was made at Knowledge 2021, ServiceNow’s flagship digital experience for its customers, partners, and developer community. New integrations with the ServiceNow Security Operations Solution Suite include Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft Threat & Vulnerability...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Darktrace and Microsoft team up on AI cybersecurity

The two sides will collaborate on new ways to shield companies from incoming threats like ransomware that are becoming more sophisticated. Fresh off its recent IPO, cybersecurity firm Darktrace has signed a new partnership with Microsoft. The deal will see the Cambridge-based company and the tech giant collaborate in various...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Extensive Study on Anything-as-a-Service Market 2020 by Key Players Analysis: Cisco, Google, IBM, etc.

Overview for the Anything-as-a-Service Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020–2025. The global Anything-as-a-Service Market report offers the important data to help the firms cope up with the knowledge gap due to the advancements in the industry and effectively utilize the opportunities that present itself into the ever changing market.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Cloud Streaming Analytics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Google, Amazon, IBM

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Streaming Analytics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Streaming Analytics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Cloud Streaming Analytics. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google LLC (United States),Amazon.com, Inc. (United States),IBM (United States),SAP SE (Germany),Striim (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Software Ag (Germany),Microsoft (United States),Impetus Technologies (United States),Microsoft Corporation Technologies (United States).
SoftwareCRN

A New Google Cloud Data Analytics Tool Is Coming Soon

Google Cloud is working on a still-unnamed product — with an announcement expected this quarter — involving the sharing of data and insights across user communities in a secure and privacy-safe way. “It’s good to have powerful tools, but you also need easy access to data, because without data, those...
Marketsblackpoolaloud.org.uk

Global Personal Identity Management Market Covid-19 Impact Latest Trends, Demands, Overview and Analysis by 2027 with some players: IBM Corporation, VMware, CA Technologies, Microsoft Corporation

Global Personal Identity Management Market Research Report 2020-2027 published by reportsweb shares a versatile overview of the market scenario including the present as well as the future state of the market. The report delivers content on emerging trends, and market dynamics with respect to drivers, opportunities, and challenges. The report throws light on the assessment of previous growth developments. It highlights market overview, key players profiling, key developments, suppliers of raw materials, and dealers, among other information. It also consists of market size, sales, Forecast, share, industry demand, growth rate, and revenue.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

AI In Platform As A Service Market - Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Google, IBM, Microsoft

Latest released the research study on Global AI In Platform As A Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. AI In Platform As A Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the AI In Platform As A Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are IBM (United States),Google (United States),Amazon Web Services (United States),Microsoft (United States),Salesforce (United States),FICO (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Intel (United States),SAP (Germany),H2o.AI (United States).
Marketsnewsparent.com

Global Machine Learning Artificial intelligence Market Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis 2020-2025: AIBrain, Amazon, Anki, CloudMinds, Deepmind, Google, Facebook, IBM, Iris AI, Apple, Luminoso

This report studies the Machine Learning Artificial intelligence Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Machine Learning Artificial intelligence Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.
SoftwarePosted by
Forbes

Hybrid Work Must Be Nuanced Says IBM Research

"We believe that people's perception about their own productivity and their behaviors around factors that influence them performing tasks at work could provide us with valuable inputs to design a more nuanced hybrid work," told me Jaquelyn Martino, Distinguished Engineer and Master Inventor at IBM. This week as part of...
Aerospace & DefenseComputer Weekly

Google Cloud gets into orbit with SpaceX for data, cloud services

In a partnership that encompasses companies with two of the technology industry’s most famous figureheads, Google Cloud and SpaceX have forged a new partnership to deliver data, cloud services and applications to customers at the network edge, leveraging using the Google Cloud infrastructure and the ability of the space technology firm’s Starlink low-Earth-orbit satellite constellation to provide high-speed broadband internet around the world.
Softwarelakesbusinessnews.com

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Changing The Way of Business in Upcoming Year with Top Key Players – IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, SAP, Intel

Reportsintellect recently added a comprehensive study of Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market. The global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market aims to explore various facets of the market including segments, leading players, industry environment, patterns, and competition. The report evaluates significant elements of the market and provides authentic estimations for the forecast period of up to 2027.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Voice Recognition Software Market is Booming Worldwide | Nuance, Microsoft, IBM

Latest released the research study on Global Voice Recognition Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Voice Recognition Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Voice Recognition Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Nuance (United States) ,Microsoft (United States) ,Alphabet (United States) ,IBM (United States) ,Amazon (United States),Sensory (United States) ,Cantab Research (United Kingdom) ,iflytek (China),Baidu (China),Raytheon BBN Technologies (United States).
Softwareneighborwebsj.com

Quality Management Software Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies IBM Corp., MasterControl Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corp., Market Growth, Opportunity, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2027

Global Quality Management Software Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Quality Management Software Market. Quality management software is noticing significant adoption in organizations across the globe, as it facilitates to streamline business processes. Further, quality management software helps organizations to comply with standards and regulations, which is another factor fueling the growth of the market. However, the high installation cost of quality management software is hindering the market growth to a certain extent. Global Quality Management Software Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.
Businesssiliconangle.com

Microsoft to upgrade cloud products’ data controls in EU

Microsoft Corp. is upgrading its core cloud products with features that will give enterprise and public sector clients in the European Union more control over their data. The initiative, announced today, is called the EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud. Engineering work is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Telecom Service Assurance Market Share, Trends and Leading Players By 2024: IBM, CA Technologies, NetScout Systems, etc.

Telecom Service Assurance Market has exhibited continuous growth in recent years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2020-2024). The research documents a detailed analysis of the market, compiling Current Growth Factors, Future trends, attentive opinions, historical data, facts and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Blockchain IoT Market Future Technology, Growth Predictions, Key Development Strategies and Key Players-Intel, Amazon, Cisco Systems, IBM, Microsoft, R3, Filament, KrypC, Ethereum Foundation, The Linux Foundation | Forecasts 2020-2026

IoT is creating new opportunities and providing a competitive advantage for businesses in current and new markets. It touches everything—not just the data, but how, when, where and why you collect it. The technologies that have created the Internet of Things aren’t changing the internet only, but rather change the things connected to the internet—the devices and gateways on the edge of the network that are now able to request a service or start an action without human intervention at many levels.
Economycapitolcommunicator.com

Marketing and Communications Agencies to be Acquired by Professional Services, Consulting and Mega-Technology Firms Within Five Years, Predicts Paul Duning, Capitol Communicator Publisher

Paul Duning, Capitol Communicator publisher, was interviewed on The Agile World podcast by host Greg Kihlstrom. During the wide-ranging podcast, Duning was asked what he thought marketing agencies would look like in five years. He responded that when the Capitol Communicator was launched about 15 years ago, “many companies in the industry were building a broad mix of expertise under one roof, plus a few of the traditional consulting firms were building agencies within their organizations.
Softwareexpress-journal.com

Service Fulfillment Software and Services Market by Latest Trend, Growing Demand and Technology Advancement 2021-2026

Service Fulfillment Software and Services Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this Service Fulfillment Software and Services Market analysis.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Global IoT Solutions and Services Market Growth Projection to 2026 | Accenture, Atos, IBM, DXC Technology, Deloitte, Cisco, Huawei, Sierra Wireless, ARUBA HPE, Microsoft, AWS

The IoT Solutions and Services Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to ReportsWeb. According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of...
Marketscoleofduty.com

Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market 2020 | Business Outlook, Growth, Revenue, Trends and Forecasts 2024 | Covid19 Outbreak Impact | Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, IBM, Juniper Networks

“Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market 2020” report share informative data figures as well as important insights regarding some of the market component which is considered to be future course architects for the market. This includes factors such as market size, market share, market segmentation, significant growth drivers, market competition, different aspects impacting economic cycles in the market, demand, expected business up-downs, changing customer sentiments, key companies operating in the Virtual Private Network (VPN) Products Market, etc. In order to deliver a complete understanding of the global market, the report also shares some of the useful details regarding regional as well as significant domestic markets. The report presents a 360-degree overview and SWOT analysis of the competitive landscape of the industries.