Philadelphia, PA

COVID restrictions ease across the US, Philadelphia, Drexel

By Riverso, Emma
Triangle
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced a further relaxation of the current Safer-at-Home restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning May 21. With the exception of mask requirements, all COVID-related restrictions will subsequently end in the city come June 11. In the interim, restaurants may operate at 50 percent...

www.thetriangle.org
