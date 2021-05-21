newsbreak-logo
TIMES OF GRACE (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE) Streams First New Song In A Decade, "Burden Of Belief"

By Greg Kennelty
metalinjection
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTimes of Grace is back with their first new song in a decade today, title "Burden of Belief", off their coming album Songs of Loss and Separation. It's a far cry from the band's 2011 metalcore efforts, and instead explores much slower burning, atmospheric rock territories. "This song is the...

