Astronomy

Watch this stunning new simulation of a star being born

By Ben Turner
Posted by 
LiveScience
LiveScience
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Astrophysicists have developed the first high-resolution 3D model of a gas cloud coalescing to form a star — and it's mind-blowing. The "Starforge" model (which stands for “star formation in gaseous environments'') allows users to fly through a colorful cloud of gas as it pools into stars all around them. Researchers hope that the visually stunning simulation will help them to explore the many unsolved mysteries of star formation, such as: Why is the process so slow and inefficient? What determines a star’s mass? And why do stars tend to cluster together?

LiveScience

LiveScience

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior.

