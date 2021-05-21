Add These 11 Songs From Rising Florida Artists to Your Summer Playlist

On this week’s Index Staff Playlist, the Index staff share songs from artists that explore gender, sexuality, and what it means to be part of the LGBT+ community. Frank Ocean’s proclivity toward leaving labels off of his sexuality was notable in the R&B genre and across the music industry years before the release of “Chanel.” In fact, he first came out to the public about having a happy relationship with a male partner in 2012 with the release of his album Channel Orange. However, his 2017 single “Chanel” has something of a special quality through its exploration of the fluidity of gender expression and sexuality. Ocean opens the song with the lines, “My guy pretty like a girl/And he got fight stories to tell/I see both sides like Chanel.” This line gives the song an iconic brilliance in my opinion. Ocean uses the duality of the double-sided “C” logo of the Chanel brand as an allusion to both the femininity and masculinity he admires in his partner and also as a symbol for the ambiguity of his sexuality. The lyrics are a timeless celebration of loving whoever the hell it is you love for whatever reason and even though this song is now four years old, I still find myself bopping to it. –Isabelle Williams.