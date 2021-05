Only 9 Nifty Midcap100 stocks in red in 2021; index gains 20% YTD. The midcap index hit a new high earlier this week, further pushing investor interest in broader markets. So far this year, midcaps have outperformed benchmarks, rising over 20 percent compared to an 8 percent rise in Nifty50. Last year as well the Nifty Midcap100 had outperformed the NSE benchmark, posting gains of around 94 percent compared to Nifty50’s 65 percent return. Only nine stocks in the Nifty Midcap 100 index are in the red so far this year, while 30 out of the remaining 91 that gave positive returns have given double-digit gains. Global brokerage JPMorgan has said that expectations from midcap stocks are very high in India currently. Read full report here.