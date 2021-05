If there’s one thing – well, one thing – we can dump into the lap of the Covid-19 pandemic it’s the amplification of the self/home recording model that had already been on the upswing for a number of years. However, as with anything, there are good and bad sides to this. Take the time to do a deep and focused headphones listen—it’s not like you have shows to go to!—to any random handful of self-recorded, self-releases and you should be able to hear who’s got their shit together and who should have woodshopped some more before foisting their labour of love onto the public.