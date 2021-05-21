newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Launch of the Report on "Healing the Wounds of Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and Slavery"

By Gabriela Ramos, Assistant Director-General for Social, Human Sciences of UNESCO
unesco.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UNESCO Slave Route Project and the Guerrand-Hermès Foundation for Peace Research Institute (GHFP) will bring together high-profile speakers and artists to launch a Report on “Healing the Wounds of Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade and Slavery: Approaches and Practices: A Desk Review” during an online webinar on 26 May 2021. This...

en.unesco.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slavery#Youth Leadership#Systemic Racism#Social Studies#Structural Racism#Institutional Racism#Report#African American#Congolese#Racial Healing#Collective Healing#Systemic Transformation#Structural Injustice#Historians#Inequalities#Legacy#Transgenerational Trauma#Scholars#Structural Dehumanisation#Laws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Related
Worldunesco.org

UNESCO seeks nominations for the UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture

UNESCO calls for candidatures for the UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture. Awarded since 2001, the Prize was established in 1998 in collaboration with the Government of Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) and is now at its 18th edition. The Prize fulfils the organization’s fundamental mission of promoting intercultural dialogue by rewarding...
WorldUN News Centre

UN urges worldwide support for cultural sector to aid COVID recovery

The creative and cultural industry has played an essential role the world over throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and deserve more support moving forward, the President of the General Assembly said on Friday. “As we deliberate on the role of the creative sectors in supporting and being supported by a recovery...
WorldPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

What the US can learn from Africa about slavery reparations

The House Judiciary Committee voted on April 14, 2021, to recommend the creation of a commission to study the possibility of paying reparations to the descendants of enslaved people in the United States. The measure, H.R. 40, would establish a 15-person commission to offer a “national apology” for slavery, study...
Societycgdev.org

Seizing the Generation Equality Moment: An Equitable Recovery Must Leave No Women Behind

The first session of the Generation Equality Forum, held in Mexico City this past March, marks the anniversary of the Fourth World Conference on Women and the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action (Beijing+25). Through the forum, governments, UN agencies, civil society organizations and others are working to advance global gender equality, including by pushing for an inclusive recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. The Generation Equality Action Coalitions’ Blueprints identify intersectionality as a core principle, alongside feminist leadership and transformation. But translating this principle into action will require that intersectionality is fully integrated within the advancement of each theme as well as in the definition of the Generation Equality Forum outcomes. Viewing the barriers and solutions through an intersectional lens will ensure that all women can equally benefit from this collective action. Without this, we risk leaving the most vulnerable individuals behind.
MuseumsThe Guardian

Rijksmuseum slavery exhibition confronts cruelty of Dutch trade

The aim of a first exhibition on the Dutch slave trade to be shown at the Rijksmuseum, launched on Tuesday by King Willem-Alexander, is not to be “woke” but to be a “blockbuster” telling a truer story of the Golden Age, the director general of the national institution has said.
WorldTelegraph

Search all monuments for slavery links, Church of England tells parishes

The Church of England is this week set to tell every parish and cathedral to review historical items like memorials and monuments for slavery and colonialism links. The country's 12,500 parishes and 42 cathedrals will be told that ignoring items where evidence shows “contested heritage” will no longer be an option, in new CofE guidance to be issued on Tuesday.
InternetTribune-Star

Genealogy: Website streamlines search of databases on slave trade

There’s been a recent launch of a free website called “Enslaved: Peoples of the Historic Slave Trade” at https://enslaved.org/ that was designed to help people to “explore or reconstruct the lives of individuals who were enslaved, owned slaves, or participated in the historical trade.”. So far, it is able to...
ReligionTimes Union

Panel says faith community must lead slavery reparations

The faith community should guide the way on reparations for America’s history of slavery and racial discrimination and help the nation’s process of reconciliation and healing, religious leaders said during a panel held to discuss the issue. U.S. religious groups have seen widespread interest in reparations, especially among Protestant churches...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Author of controversial race report invokes Bob Marley’s anti-oppression lyrics to defend slavery remarks

The author of controversial race report has invoked Bob Marley’s anti-oppression lyrics to deny that he attempted to glorify slavery.Speaking at a panel event, The Sewell Report: Next Steps, hosted by rightwing thinktank Policy Exchange, Tony Sewell dismissed accusations of this as a “vile misrepresentation” .In the 258-page document, Mr Sewell wrote: “There is a new story about the Caribbean experience which speaks to the slave period not only being about profit and suffering but how culturally African people transformed themselves into a remodelled African/Britain, submitting that this should be taught in schools.Referring to Sam Sharpe, an enslaved Jamaican...
Minoritiescsbsjurecord.com

Opinion | International students must stand with African American BIPOC folks

My nationality is Bahamian, meaning that I belong to one of the smallest countries in the world. In the Bahamas, 90.6% of the population is of African descent. Growing up in The Bahamas, I was used to seeing persons of color —persons who look like me be in positions of power— commerce, medicine, law enforcement and most importantly, politics.
Politicstexasmetronews.com

Our Voices: Has America come any closer to Dr. King’s dream?

This year marked the 53d anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination. Over half a century. Has America come any closer to his dream?. He would be pleased at some of our progress. Segregation is no longer the law of the land. The Voting Rights Act helped open doors. Dr. King would be pleased that a majority of Americans joined to elect and re-elect an African American president. Georgians just elected a black minister from Dr. King’s own historic church to the U.S. Senate. There are now 60 African American members of Congress, 54 Latino members, 20 Asian American or Pacific Islander Americans and 5 native Americans.
Worldvestnikkavkaza.net

Pakistan-Uzbekistan transit trade marks historic launch

Project for Pakistan and Uzbekistan transit trade and export goods to Pakistan through the territory of Afghanistan launched on Tuesday in Islamabad, Associatd Press of Pakistan reports. According to the Press Release from Ministry of Commerce, the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Pakistan together with Pakistani transport company “Best Trans Pvt....