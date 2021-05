The Knicks now know when they will take the floor to officially end the franchises’ eight-year playoff drought. The NBA announced on Tuesday that game one of New York’s series against the Hawks will tip off on Sunday, with the start time still to be determined. The game was set to either take place on Saturday or Sunday, but the league confirmed that both teams will now have a full week of rest in between games, as both the Knicks and Hawks had their regular season finales this past Sunday.