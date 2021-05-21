newsbreak-logo
Video Games

TSM activate on Chalet to take down BDS 2-1

By Hunter Cooke
dotesports.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looked dicey for TSM on Coastline, but the North American team prevailed with a stellar performance on Chalet. TSM won the initial map, Oregon, by a 7-4 scoreline. On Coastline, it looked like BDS was beginning to roll. The French team took the map 7-1, and heading into Chalet, it was looking scary for TSM. TSM went on to pull off a stunning 5-1 defensive half on the normally attacker-sided Chalet, and pulverized BDS for the 7-1 victory.

