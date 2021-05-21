Hurricane Season Raises North Carolina Fears Of … Pig Poo-llution
North Carolina residents and local environmental groups are worried the coming hurricane season will once again unleash massive pollution from the state’s thousands of hog waste lagoons, Environmental Health News reports. In addition to releasing foul odors and ultra-heat-trapping methane gas, the massive open ponds of pig feces are vulnerable to flooding by hurricanes and heavy rains, releasing harmful bacteria and other pollution from untreated animal excrement directly into local waterways. NOAA predicts a higher than average hurricane season for North Carolina in 2021, bringing back memories of Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence, which damaged or flooded at least 110 hog lagoons two years later.cleantechnica.com