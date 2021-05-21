newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hurricane Season Raises North Carolina Fears Of … Pig Poo-llution

By Nexus Media
CleanTechnica
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina residents and local environmental groups are worried the coming hurricane season will once again unleash massive pollution from the state’s thousands of hog waste lagoons, Environmental Health News reports. In addition to releasing foul odors and ultra-heat-trapping methane gas, the massive open ponds of pig feces are vulnerable to flooding by hurricanes and heavy rains, releasing harmful bacteria and other pollution from untreated animal excrement directly into local waterways. NOAA predicts a higher than average hurricane season for North Carolina in 2021, bringing back memories of Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence, which damaged or flooded at least 110 hog lagoons two years later.

cleantechnica.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Poo#Hurricane Matthew#Extreme Weather#Storm#Heavy Flooding#Noaa#Nexus Media#Technician#Patreon#Cleantech Talk#Environmental Health News#Average Hurricane Season#North Carolina Residents#Pig Feces#Hurricane Florence#Hog Farms#Hog Waste Lagoons#Heavy Rains#Massive Pollution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentWashington Times

Weather forecasters are predicting another busy Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are projecting a 60% chance of a busier-than-normal hurricane season in the Atlantic, a 30% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% of a less active season. But forecasters at the agency do not expect to see the record level of storm activity witnessed this last season, NOAA officials said Thursday.
EnvironmentL'Observateur

It’s time to prepare for Hurricane Season

The 2021 hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30. Don’t wait for a dangerous storm to threaten before preparing. Here are four points you can follow to protect your family and home. Stay informed. Pay attention to weather reports and information from state and local news agencies, keeping up...
Environmentthecentersquare.com

FEMA facing disaster overload and hurricane season hasn’t started yet

(The Center Square) – The National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting its seventh-consecutive “above average” hurricane season with up to 20 named storms battering the Atlantic between June 1 and Nov. 1. Florida has been fortunate without a hurricane crashing ashore since Hurricane Michael in October 2018, dodging...
EnvironmentPosted by
Newsweek

First Named Storm for 2021 Hurricane Season Has 90% Chance to Form in Atlantic

The 2021 hurricane season could see its first named storm on Friday or Saturday in the form of a short-lived subtropical storm near Bermuda. Officials have forecasted an above-average hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently tracking two disturbances, once in the Atlantic and one in the Gulf of Mexico. Bermuda is under a tropical storm watch and on Friday, the NHC gave the Atlantic disturbance a 90% chance of becoming a subtropical storm within 48 hours.
Texas Statetpr.org

Texas Gulf Coast Residents Eye What May Become 2021's First Tropical Threat

Weather forecasters warned South Texans to keep an eye on a low pressure formation off the Texas Gulf Coast, southeast of Corpus Christi Bay. The National Hurricane Center said Friday that the system -- officially classified as Invest 91L -- had a 50% chance of becoming better organized over the next 48 hours before making landfall on the northwestern Gulf coastline.
EnvironmentPosted by
Forbes

The National Hurricane Center Watches 2 Systems And It’s Not Even June

It’s that time of year. Well, sort of. The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1st. In reality, we’ve seen named storms in May. This year could possibly join the ranks of that particular scenario. The National Hurricane Center is watching 2 systems, and it’s not even technically “hurricane season” yet. Here’s the latest on both storms.
Huntsville, ALPosted by
WZDX

NOAA Releases 2021 Hurricane Outlook

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters predict a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and a 10% chance of a below-normal season. However, experts do not anticipate the historic level of storm activity seen in 2020.
EnvironmentPosted by
Newsweek

U.S. Likely to Experience Above-Average Hurricane Season in 2021

Following an extremely active 2020 hurricane season, the U.S. is likely to experience an "above-average" hurricane season in 2021, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA.) "NOAA's Climate Prediction Center is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season," NOAA wrote in a news release on Thursday. According to the...
Environmentwbrz.com

Federal experts predict another 'above-normal' hurricane season in 2021

Federal officials say 2021's hurricane season is projected to be another active one for storms, though they don't expect it to eclipse last year's historic season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its outlook for the 2021 storm season, which predicts a 60-percent chance for an "above-normal" season. The...
Environmentsciencealert.com

The Incoming Hurricane Season Is Shaping to Break More Records, Scientists Warn

Prepare for some dark and stormy nights (and days). This year's Atlantic hurricane season, which begins June 1 and lasts until November 30, will bring another wave of higher- than-average storm formation, following in the footsteps of 2020's record-shattering season, according to the latest forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
EnvironmentMySanAntonio

First disturbance of 2021 hurricane season reported in Atlantic

We knew the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season would kick off early. We knew it was predicted that storms would be stronger and more intense this year. THINK TWICE: Contemplating a trip to Mexico? Lockdown may be 'imminent'. But still, with all the hype of hurricane preparedness before the seasons' official...