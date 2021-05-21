Hurricane Season Raises North Carolina Fears Of … Pig Poo-llution

The 2021 hurricane season could see its first named storm on Friday or Saturday in the form of a short-lived subtropical storm near Bermuda. Officials have forecasted an above-average hurricane season and the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is currently tracking two disturbances, once in the Atlantic and one in the Gulf of Mexico. Bermuda is under a tropical storm watch and on Friday, the NHC gave the Atlantic disturbance a 90% chance of becoming a subtropical storm within 48 hours.