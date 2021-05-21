Tennessee lawmakers demand briefing from Biden administration after media reports of migrant children being flown to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers in Washington are looking into reports that migrant children were flown to Chattanooga. Senators Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services citing media reports that “four planes carrying unaccompanied alien children – or UACs – landed at Wilson Air Center in Chattanooga..before swiftly boarding the children onto buses…and transporting them to multiple cities across the southeast.”wreg.com