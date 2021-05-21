newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee lawmakers demand briefing from Biden administration after media reports of migrant children being flown to Chattanooga

By WREG Staff
WREG
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Tennessee lawmakers in Washington are looking into reports that migrant children were flown to Chattanooga. Senators Marsha Blackburn, Bill Hagerty and Congressman Chuck Fleischmann sent a letter to the Department of Homeland Security and Health and Human Services citing media reports that “four planes carrying unaccompanied alien children – or UACs – landed at Wilson Air Center in Chattanooga..before swiftly boarding the children onto buses…and transporting them to multiple cities across the southeast.”

wreg.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Chuck Fleischmann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Lawmakers#House Lawmakers#State Security#State Media#Chattanooga Tv#Wrcb#Tennesseans#Wilson Air Center#Tennessee Lawmakers#Migrant Children#Media Reports#Tenn#Senators Marsha Blackburn#Homeland Security#Buses#Planes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Tennessee StateWREG

Governor Lee signs transgender ‘bathroom bill’ for Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) – Governor Bill Lee has signed legislation putting public schools and districts at risk of losing civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms that do not reflect their gender at birth. The Tennessee bill requires schools to try to offer a single-occupancy...
Tennessee StatePosted by
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Tennessee Representative Mike Carter Dies At 67

Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter passed away over the weekend following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 67. In a statement posted on his official social media accounts, it was announced that Rep. Carter died late Saturday night (May 15) surrounded by his family. "We'll miss him very much,"...
Hamilton County, TNNashville Post

Hamilton County representative dies with cancer

Rep. Mike Carter (R-Ooltewah) died over the weekend. He was 67. Carter, a former Hamilton County General Sessions Court judge, was battling pancreatic cancer, with which he was diagnosed while being treated for COVID-19 late last year. Carter unsuccessfully sought the House speakership in 2019 after playing a role in...
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

Nissan begins producing new Pathfinder at Tennessee plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) — Nissan has started producing its new Pathfinder at an assembly plant in Tennessee. A company news release says the first 2022 Pathfinder rolled off the assembly line last week at the facility in Smyrna with nearly 7,000 employees. The Pathfinder has been assembled at the Nissan...
Real EstatePosted by
Ladders

11 supercities that will pay you to move there

You’ve probably heard about all those properties in Italy that are selling for a single dollar or the Japanese government paying residents to move out of Tokyo—but did you know that there are also dozens of stateside initiatives for Americans looking to move across the country?. If you’re dreaming of...
Chattanooga, TNchattanoogapulse.com

Mayor Tim Kelly Lifts Some Mask Restrictions

In line with new Centers for Disease Control guidance, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly has lifted mask restrictions for fully vaccinated residents in city buildings in most common situations and locations. Per new CDC guidance, fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings,...
Chattanooga, TNWrcbtv.com

Spanish Q&A forum held to increase vaccination rates among Latinos

A Spanish Q&A forum on Facebook live was held on Sunday evening to break down barriers for Latinos who have been disproportionally impacted by the pandemic. It was hosted by the Get Vaccinated Chattanooga campaign, which aims to increase vaccination rates among that population. Dr. Urrego and Roberto Bautista shared...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateDaily Times

Tennessee prosecutor defends marriage to office subordinate

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor is defending his marriage to a subordinate in his office. Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston said in a statement to the Chattanooga Times Free Press that his management decisions are “both legal and ethical.”. The comments came after the newspaper reported on...