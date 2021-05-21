newsbreak-logo
Starling campaign urges change to the way women are pictured with money

 22 hours ago

There are stark inequalities in how women and men are represented with money in visual media, according to a new report from Brunel University and Starling Bank. In a study of 600 of the most popular photographs of women/men and finance1 across three leading image libraries, women are frequently depicted as childlike compared to men, while many types of women are not shown at all. A Google image search found each of these images appears on up to 180 websites,2 demonstrating how widely used the existing stock photography is.

