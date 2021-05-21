Starling campaign urges change to the way women are pictured with money
There are stark inequalities in how women and men are represented with money in visual media, according to a new report from Brunel University and Starling Bank. In a study of 600 of the most popular photographs of women/men and finance1 across three leading image libraries, women are frequently depicted as childlike compared to men, while many types of women are not shown at all. A Google image search found each of these images appears on up to 180 websites,2 demonstrating how widely used the existing stock photography is.www.finextra.com