America’s Beauty Industry Should Recognize the Diversity of the Asia-Pacific
The U.S. beauty industry has yet to come close to reflecting the infinite diversity of the Asia-Pacific. The region is home to more than four billion people and more than 50 countries, each rich with culture, language, religion, tradition, music, food, fashion, beauty and more. There is a shared interconnectedness within this region, though that hardly constitutes the monolith that Asians and Pacific Islanders are commonly misperceived to be.wwd.com