Vaccines usually take 10-15 years to develop and get approved, but the COVID-19 vaccine was created and ready to roll out to the public in less than one year. The Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine was one of the first vaccines in the U.S. that was approved for emergency use on Dec 11, 2020 after undergoing multiple trials. Pfizer first went to trial with phase 1 in mid-March 2020. The Pfizer vaccine is the vaccine that most students ages 12 to 17 are getting because it’s the only one approved right now for that age group.