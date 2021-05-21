newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

The Not So Great Reset Rolls on

By Authors
The Unz Review
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe university system has reached a settlement with students to scrap even optional testing from admissions and scholarship decisions. For some reason, that strikes me as the funniest Conquistador-American name yet that I’ve seen among diversity hires. I’m waiting for JosÃ© Antonio Primo de Rivera y SÃ¡enz de Heredia IV, Duke of Primo Rivera to show up on the New York Times list of its new vibrantly diverse employees, but until then Giulia McDonnell Nieto del Rio will have to do.

www.unz.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Admissions#University System#Ap Tests#The New York Times#Conquistador American#Hispanic#Uc Regents#The Academic Senate#Sat#Hsgpa#Berkeley#Ap Chemistry#Caltech#Advanced Placement Tests#California System#Del Rio#Color#Linux#Predictability#Ap Classes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Collegesnews9.com

OU Ends University-Wide Mask Mandate, Distancing Protocols

The University of Oklahoma has ended its mask mandate and social distancing policies, due to the recent CDC guidance. The university said masks will no longer be required on all campuses or at campus events for fully vaccinated people who are 12 and older, effective immediately. OU also said its...
Collegessanfernandosun.com

CSUN Students Ready for the Future as They Graduate

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much about the past academic year, including how California State University, Northridge will be celebrating commencement. This year, CSUN marked the graduation of its students with an all-university virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 15. College-based virtual ceremonies — where each graduate will be recognized by name and with a photo — are scheduled to take place May 21-24. In addition, a series of in-car commencement parades will take place the week of May 25.
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet Notre Dame Mendoza’s MBA Class Of 2022

People don’t often think of leaders as servants. To many, leaders are out front and brash, focused on market share and image. In business, they supposedly play a zero-sum game where the winner takes all. That’s not what makes servant leaders tick. At Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, MBAs are called to be just that: servants. That means becoming students who contribute, cooperate, and compete instead of big talkers who command, confine, and coerce.
Public Healthednc.org

Perspective | Resetting work and learning after COVID-19

Lessons from the past school year. Plans for the year ahead. For EdNC’s Special Report, we asked leaders to share how the pandemic impacted education & what that means for the future. Read the rest of the series here. Alarm bells are ringing loudly about the long-term effects of disruptions...
CollegesDaily Advance

Vozzhaeva squeezed in Yale degree between 2 COA stints

Editor’s note: This story is part of a continuing series on recent College of The Albemarle graduates and the reasons they chose to attend COA. Yulia Vozzhaeva received her first degree — an associate in arts degree — in 2013 as part of the 50th graduating class at College of The Albemarle. She received her third degree — an associate degree in nursing — this May.
CollegesDaily Athenaeum

WVU to merge two colleges by 2023

On Wednesday, WVU announced its plan to merge the College of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and the College of Education and Human Services, which would launch a new, combined college in fall 2023. The new college will be “focused on human and youth development,” according to a University press release.
CollegesInside Indiana Business

Bethel University Names VP

Bethel University has named Bradley Smith vice president for academic services. He most recently served as the university's dean of humanities & social science and associate professor of economics and interim vice president for academic services. Smith holds a Ph.D. and a master's degree from the University of Notre Dame and master's degree from the University of North Carolina.
Visual Artarchpaper.com

Igor Marjanović named dean of Rice School of Architecture

Serbia (then Yugoslavia)-born architect and educator Igor Marjanović has been appointed William Ward Watkin Dean of Rice University’s School of Architecture, filling a vacancy that’s been open since June 2019 when former Rice Architecture dean Sarah Whiting departed for the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Since then, John Casbarian, Rice Architecture’s Harry K. and Albert K. Smith Professor of Architecture, has as interim dean. Casbarian will remain a faculty member once he steps down from his interim deanship.
Football247Sports

2022 QB Issac Madrigal Want To Make an Impact at A.C. Davis

2022 Yakima (Wash.) AC Davis QB Issac Madrigal is on a mission to help lead the Davis Pirates back to the top of the Big Nine. “I just want to be a leader, and help lead this team to a winning season,” the 6-foot-3, 180-pound Madrigal said. “Stats and all that stuff is cool, but for me most importantly I just want to win.”
WildlifeVanderbilt University News

Research Snapshot: Bees can tell time by temperature, Vanderbilt research finds

Bees are known to tell time by light and social cues. Now, postdoctoral scholar in biological sciences Manuel Giannoni-Guzmán and researchers from Brandeis University, University of Puerto Rico Rio Piedras, University of Pittsburgh and East Tennessee State University have shown that the circadian clocks of bees can be altered by another surprising factor: temperature cycles inside the hive.
College Sportsazpm.org

UA athletics prepares for 'somewhat normal academic year'

Ricardo Valerdi is a professor of engineering at the University of Arizona and the UA's faculty athletics representative. He said throughout the pandemic guidelines at different schools lacked any sense of uniformity and there's been a hesitancy to plan longterm, but the NCAA worked with for struggling student athletes to try to blunt the impact.
Swimming & Surfingpwshblueprints.com

Antonio Romero, Swim, Georgia Institute of Technology

Antonio Romero, a swimmer on the Plano West Swim Team, officially signed with the Georgia Institute of Technology last month. “I chose Georgia Institute of Technology because they are extremely competitive in both academics and athletics,” Romero said. “In addition, the coaches, team, and school were extremely supportive as the pandemic was worsening in our country.”
TV & Videostheschoolhouse302.com

Season 1, Episode 6, Pedro Noguera

This is Season 1, Episode 6 of FocusED, and it features guest, Dr. Pedro Noguera. It was originally recorded live for a studio audience in Delaware, provided as a professional development experience for Delaware teachers and leaders. Don’t miss what Dr. Noguera says about equity in schools and so much more. This is a must listen for all educators.
Economybeautypackaging.com

IoPP Names the Recipients of Its 2021 Scholarship Fund

Each year, the Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) awards over $10,000 in scholarships to students studying packaging or a related field. IoPP has announced the recipients of its 2021 Scholarship opportunities. Chosen from a pool of qualified applicants, this year’s IoPP scholarship winners include:. Grace Ellis, a packaging student at...
High Schoolchambleeblueandgold.com

Top of The Class: Chamblee’s Magnet Vals and Sals

“I can imagine it was a fair amount of people I was competing with just because I know how really gifted a lot of my peers are and what they’re accomplishing outside of just the GPA kind of scale. [….] They’re very gifted and I’m sure they were right up with me,” said Lombardo.