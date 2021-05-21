newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Northfield, MN

2021 Defeat Of Jesse James Days Celebration To Be As “Close To Capacity As Possible”

By Paul Shea
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

While there was some doubt as to what the Defeat of Jesse James Day would look like in Northfield this September, after the announcement from the committee yesterday, it seems like it will be as close to normal as one can expect thanks to an easing of restrictions from Governor Walz on capacity limits for events. The Defeat of Jesse James Days' announcement states that "the committee remains committed to hosting a safe celebration for all and will continue ahead with plans".

power96radio.com
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Northfield, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
Northfield, MN
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Classic Car#Virtual Event#On This Day#Governor Walz#Cruise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virtual Events
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Faribault, MNPosted by
Power 96

Faribault Car Cruises Back Starting Friday

The Faribault Main Street organization, under the umbrella of the Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism announced they are excited for the return of Downtown Car Cruises the third Friday of each month starting Friday, May 21, 2021. The first event will be a "Cruise-In." Car Cruises feature classic...
Mower County, MNPosted by
Power 96

Adoptable Animals Of The Week: Emerald and Niles

It's been three weeks since we have been able to feature an adoptable animal of the week, I was going to share 3 animals with you today, but one was adopted already! This week we are featuring two long-time residents of the Mower County Humane Society. These two guys have been at living at the shelter for a combined 20 years, meet Emerald and Niles.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

American Pickers Looking for Places to Pick in Minnesota This July

If you are a fan of the History Channel show American Pickers, and happen to have a lot of "treasures", this might be your summer to shine. The American Pickers team of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are coming to Minnesota this summer, and they are in need of places to pick. In a Facebook post to the Got A Pick page, they shared what they are looking for:
Rice County, MNsouthernminn.com

5-19 Kenyon Area Calendar

The calendar of events is a regular feature of The Kenyon Leader. You are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items are open to the public. To submit, visit thekenyonleader.com and click on “add events” under the event calendar section. Thursday, May 20. Mixer Night• 6-8 p.m., Kenyon VFW,...
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Community Calendar

Readers are invited to submit items for publication. Calendar items/events must be open to the public. To submit, email the particulars to news@apgsomn.com. BNI Money Makers Weekly Meeting• 8:30-10 a.m., Meet other business professionals that are eager to help your business grow with referred business. Be prepared to talk a little about your business. Jarid Finstuen, jaridf@crb.bank, 507-645-3110.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors

There are many charming towns to explore in Minnesota. On the North Shore, one of the most popular is Two Harbors. Though this town is small – around 3,500 people live there – it is full of things to do. It’s full of great shops, restaurants, and nature areas. Not only that, but it’s a […] The post Book A Stay In One Of Minnesota’s Most Charming Towns At This Colorful Cabin In Two Harbors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Northfield, MNsouthernminn.com

Community quilt blends residents' voices and needlework

Cecilia Cornejo knew a single voice alone could not capture the views Northfielders have on the community they live in or what constitutes feeling at home. With that in mind, Cornejo embarked on a mission to capture those differing viewpoints. Now, two years later, her creation is coming to fruition as a large community quilt and 16-minute audio piece spotlighting those realities on display this week at Northfield Arts Guild. There's more: this week's exhibit is only a fraction of the results of her work.
Minnesota Statemnprairieroots.com

Minnesota Prairie Roots

THE RIVER RUNS through, spilling over duo dams by the historic Faribault Woolen Mill and also by North Alexander Park and the Rice County Fairgrounds. I love walking here in the evening, when the sun begins its golden descent. A paved path curves along the bank of the Cannon River.
Stewartville, MNPosted by
Power 96

Stewartville Could Soon Welcome A Taco Bell

Taco Bell could be making its way to Stewartville in the near future. According to the minutes from the Stewartville City Council Meeting on Tuesday, May 11th it has been proposed that a Taco Bell quick-service restaurant be built at 100 Schumann Drive Northwest, near the Kwik Trip. The building will be 2,867 square feet. According to the Stewartville Star, construction is expected to begin this July and conclude about three months later.
Minnesota StatePioneer Press

Century-old birchbark scroll returns to Minnesota’s Ojibwe tribe due to advocate work by St. Paul businessmen

An Ojibwe scroll lost since the late 1800s, is on its way home, thanks to the efforts of two St. Paul businessmen. Sean Blanchet and Robert Snell, owners of Revere Auctions, noticed an Ojibwe birchbark scroll with Minnesota ties pop up on a Boston auction website. Thinking it may be of cultural relevance to the local Ojibwe, Blanchet contacted the auction house and offered to buy it outright. He also reached out for help from other interested parties and donors.
Rice County, MNPosted by
Power 96

Super Saturday on Rice County Fairgrounds

The Rice County Fairgrounds in Faribault will be bustling with activity Saturday, May 15, 2021. The Historical Society Museum is having a flea market. There will also be a Farmer's Market and Food Trucks for people to enjoy some food either onsite or to go. Susan Garwood, Historical Society Executive...
Northfield, MNsouthernminn.com

Emanuelson, Peterson win 2021 Northfield “Be the Solution to Stormwater Pollution” Poster Contest

Aaliyah Emanuelson (grade 2-3) and Greta Peterson (grade 4-5) won first place in the 2021 Northfield “Be the Solution to Stormwater Pollution” Poster Contest. Students from all four Northfield elementary schools submitted 66 posters for the contest. This was much higher than the contest last year, early in the pandemic, when students were all in distance learning.