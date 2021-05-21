newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Biden slams 'ugly poison' of racism that's 'plagued' the U.S. as he signs anti-Asian hate crime bill at White House event - with NO masks and NO social distancing!

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden slammed the 'ugly poison' of racism that's 'plagued' the United States and then signed the anti-Asian hate crime bill at the White House Thursday. He called the bipartisan passage of the legislation 'maybe the first break, the first significant break, in a moment in our history that has to be turned around.'

Presidential ElectionMother Jones

Democrats Have Veered to the Left on Israel Policy. Why Hasn’t Joe Biden Caught Up?

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. Progressive activists were surprised when the Democratic Party platform was approved last August. The party’s policy planks were largely crafted based on recommendations from Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders’ “unity” task forces, and the Bernie wing was confident they had secured an unprecedented addition. For the first time the party was set to “assert that Palestinians had a right to live free of foreign ‘occupation,'” Foreign Policy reported at the time. But then Biden personally weighed in, according to the magazine’s reporting, and ordered his team “not to include any reference to Israeli ‘occupation.'”
Presidential ElectionBryan College Station Eagle

Biden off to a rousing start

The columnists on today’s Opinions page are addressing the question: “Is it too early to compare Joe Biden to previous great presidents?”. It’s not too early to think about legacy, and Joe Biden is doing so. The Biden administration took office faced with some of the biggest challenges a new president ever has had to grapple with — from the massive economic downturn, to the out-of-control coronavirus, to the climate crisis, to a nationwide racial justice reckoning, to a large swath of Americans believing Donald Trump’s big lie and questioning whether Biden won the election, which has sparked a crisis in our democracy.
Presidential ElectionThe Guardian

Battle for the Soul review: how Biden beat Trump – and exposed Democratic divides

On Saturday 7 November, the networks finally called the election for Joe Biden. Barack Obama’s vice-president prevailed by more than 7m votes but his margin in the electoral college was too close for comfort. The Democrats lost seats in the House and did not take control of the Senate until January, when Biden took office. America stands divided but the Democrats’ own fissures are also on display.
MinoritiesPosted by
Fox News

Will Cain: Biden touts anti-Asian hate crime law using non-AAPI victims, focuses on perpetrators' White race

Will Cain: Biden ignores key details in Asian hate crime surge. 'Fox News Primetime' host slams the left for using race to decide seriousness of hate crimes. Fox News host Will Cain noted Thursday on "Fox News Primetime" that President Biden touted a new COVID-centered anti-Asian hate crimes law by invoking the murders of an activist in Charlottesville, Va., at the hands of a White supremacist and a man of Lebanese descent killed by his White neighbor, with the host adding that to Biden, "it's not really the victims that matter, it's the perpetrators."
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Kamala Harris greets South Korean president ahead of Biden meeting

Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday once again served as President Biden’s opening act ahead of his second foreign-leader visit to the White House. Harris, who has taken an increasingly prominent role in diplomacy on Biden’s behalf, exchanged pleasantries with South Korean President Moon Jae-in the White House-adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
Congress & Courtsbalitangamerica.tv

Biden signs bill targeting hate crimes against Asian Americans

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a hate crimes bill to combat violence against Asian Americans into law on Thursday, forcefully condemning what he said was the “silence” that has “let hate flourish”. The bill addresses hate crimes against Asian Americans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and received rare...