Biden slams 'ugly poison' of racism that's 'plagued' the U.S. as he signs anti-Asian hate crime bill at White House event - with NO masks and NO social distancing!
President Joe Biden slammed the 'ugly poison' of racism that's 'plagued' the United States and then signed the anti-Asian hate crime bill at the White House Thursday. He called the bipartisan passage of the legislation 'maybe the first break, the first significant break, in a moment in our history that has to be turned around.'www.domigood.com