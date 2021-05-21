newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

North state fishing report for week of May 21

By Western Outdoor News
Oroville Mercury-Register
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE OROVILLE: King salmon to nearly 12 pounds have been taken in the early morning hours from 40 to 65 feet with Brad’s Cut Plugs in Christine loaded with tuna and an anchovy fillet behind a big 8-inch 360 Tornado green/chrome flasher. The majority of the king salmon are very large, in excess of 6 pounds, and several over 10 pounds have been landed this past week. There is concern over the lack of smaller king salmon being caught. Bass fishing is wide open for numbers with plastics, jigs, or tubes. A small tournament was won with a 17-pound limit, but the weights dropped to the 12-pound level for second place and below. The water level dropped from 42 to 40 percent. Bidwell Canyon, the Spillway, and Lime Saddle ramps are currently open with Loafer Creek remaining closed. Updated information available at 530-538-2200.

www.orovillemr.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Steelhead Trout#Bass Fishing#North Shore#South Shore#Brown Trout#Folsom Lake#Shanghai Bend#Chili Bar#Trinity River#Western Outdoor News#Minnow Fishing#Sturgeon Fishing#Multiple Fish#Shore Fishermen#Salmon Season#Summer Steelhead#Trout Plants#Jigs#King Salmon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Fishing
Related
Hobbiesbuffaloreflex.com

Pomme de Terre fishing report

Water temperature: 60-66 degrees. Water condition: The lake is currently 3 feet high. The lake is slightly on the rise after Sunday’s rainfall event. The water is stained to clear; however, as the influx of water makes it way down the lake, water clarity should be dirty in the upper ends to stained in the lower end.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Fishing report: General season and paddlefish on Yellowstone open Saturday

BILLINGS — While it would seem there are less opportunities to fish because of runoff, that’s not necessarily the case. That's because the general fishing season begins Saturday. This mostly affects the western fishing district, as rivers and streams are open year-round — unless noted in the regulations — in the central and eastern districts.
HobbiesWave of Long Island

Rockaway Fishing Report

I’m beginning to wonder if Spring ever arrive? Night temperatures and blustery winds still dominate the weather pattern. Jamaica Bay saw an invasion of small bass this past week.Most of the fish popping up around Ruffle Bar and the Marine Park Bridge. Small bucktails, shads and poppers seem to be a good arsenal to carry.
Hobbiesoutdoorsfirst.com

Lake Of The Woods MN Fishing Report

On the south end... On the lake, the focus is on the May 15, 2021 Fishing Opener for walleyes. There is much optimism as fishing in the Rainy River this spring was excellent and reports of good fishing from the spring season on the lake was also good. The limit...
Petersburg, AKPetersburg Pilot

Petersburg Fishing Report

The time is here for steelhead! If you haven’t yet been out searching for the elusive steelhead there are still a few weeks left while these spring spawning fish are present in freshwaters. Water temperatures are warming and anglers will find increasing opportunities for Dolly Varden and Cutthroat trout. Try fishing around log jams, cutbanks, deep pools, and eddy lines where these species seek calm water to efficiently wait and watch for tasty morsels to drift by with the current.
Hobbiesvalleyjournal.net

Mack Days week 8 results reported, fishing pole found

FLATHEAD LAKE – The spring Mack Days event ended May 16. During the eighth week of fishing, a total of 25,051 lake trout entries were entered, so far. The final totals for the event will soon be tallied. Mack Days fishing events are sponsored by the Confederated Salish and Kootenai...
Baudette, MNlakeofthewoodsmn.com

Fishing Report 5.11.2021

On the south end… On the lake, the focus is on the May 15, 2021 Fishing Opener for walleyes. There is much optimism as fishing in the Rainy River this spring was excellent and reports of good fishing from the spring season on the lake was also good. The limit...
Billings, MTIndependent Record

Fishing Report: Anglers catching rainbow trout cruising lake shorelines

BILLINGS — Rainbow trout are still cruising the shorelines at many lakes and reservoirs, and anglers are having a fun time sinking worms, PowerBait, marshmallows, or casting lures and flies. The paddlefish season on the Missouri River upstream from Fort Peck Dam to Fort Benton begins Saturday. In other news,...
Chetek, WIchetekalert.com

Chetek Chain O’Lakes Fishing Report – May 12, 2021

Walleye anglers are still finding some good eater-size fish and occasional slot-size walleyes as they drift along the steep-banked shorelines with dropoffs of 5–7 feet of water on the Chetek Chain of Lakes. Live bait rigs, such as jig and minnow combos, slip bobber rigs or Lindy rigs tipped with...
HobbiesTahoe Daily Tribune

Opening day of fishing season was wild, windy

Hello fellow anglers. For all of you that were out for opening day, it was a challenge wherever you were. Between winds and weather, it was exactly like every other opening day. Each year, Mother Nature seems to throw a curveball our way on this exact weekend. I have been snowed on, and walked through frozen grasses to get to waters on opening day.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama Friday fishing report

If you’ve been holding back on a beach vacation for the family, now may be the time to get it in, at least if surf fishing is at the top of the menu. Pompano action has been hot all along the coast for the past week, with many anglers scoring multiple catches of these hard-fighting and very tasty fish. The easy way to get them is put 2 inch chunks of Fish Bites Sand Flea flavor prepared bait on 1/0 kahle hooks on a double pompano rig, heave the rig out beyond the first ledge and drop the rod in a holder. Not only the pompano find it, but also bluefish, whiting, black drum and even the occasional redfish. Some large trout are also being caught in the surf in the first hour of daylight at Dauphin Island by wadefishers throwing topwater or Slick Lures; www.ateamfishing.com.
Lakeport, CALake County Record Bee

Fishing bite solid despite low lake level

The Wild West Bass Trail (WWBT) takes the spotlight this weekend at Clear Lake as it hosts a team tournament Saturday. The weigh-in takes place beginning at 3 p.m. at Library Park in Lakeport. The tournament is expected to draw in the neighborhood of 70 boats and it should take at least 25 pounds to win it.
California Statecitizensjournal.us

Gaines Report — California Fish and Game Commission Update — May 2021

This Gaines & Associates “California Fish and Game Commission Update” is intended to provide our clients with the status of items of concern currently in front of the California Fish and Game Commission – including what to expect at tomorrow’s meeting of the Commission, and a recap of what took place on related agenda items at the Commission’s April 2021 meeting.
Hobbiesdanapointtimes.com

Dana Wharf Fish Report

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the DP Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Citrus County fishing reports

LAKE ROUSSEAU — Bill Burgess of Lake Rousseau RV and Fishing said bluegill are hitting, but they’re only medium-sized fish. The quantity and quality hasn’t been good, but they are biting on the edge of the weeds on the breaks. Catfish are on the banks at night, try throwing any preferred catfish bait on the bottom with a slip sinker and waiting for them to hit. Bass are biting on topwater baits and big worms, they seem to be in the grass and on the edge of the grass early morning and late evening.